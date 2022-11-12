FNF22 | 29 Acadiana Area Teams advance to 2nd round of playoffs

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released its 2022 football playoff brackets. First Round games will take place from November 10th-12th.

The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherwise

Regional Round - November 17th-18th

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

13 Northshore at 4 Southside

10 Westgate at 7 Slidell

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

17 Abbeville at 1 Iowa

9 Leesville at 25 Jennings

12 Iota at 28 Breaux Bridge

13 Cecilia at 4 North Desoto

14 Lakeshore at 3 Opelousas

11 St. Martinville at 6 Lutcher

7 Church Point at 23 North Vermilion

15 Erath at West Feliciana

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

13 Loreauville at 4 St. James

11 Patterson at 6 Winnfield

18 Berwick at 2 Bogalusa

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

9 Welsh at 8 Oak Grove

13 Oberlin at 4 Basile

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

9 Acadiana at 8 Carencro

DIVISION II (Select)

16 Helen Cox at 1 St. Thomas More

11 McDonough 35 at 6 Lafayette Christian

15 George Washington Carver at 2 Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION III (Select)

19 Lake Charles College Prep at 3 Notre Dame

15 Ascension Episcopal at 2 St. Charles

DIVISION IV (Select)

16 Cedar Creek at 1 Vermilion Catholic

12 Hanson Memorial at 5. St. Mary's

14 Sacred Heart at 3 Ouachita Christian

15 Opelousas Catholic at 2 Central Catholic

1st Round

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

Westgate 35, Belle Chasse 14

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

Abbeville 36, Brusly 14

Jennings 28, Plaquemine 25

Breaux Bridge 21, Carroll 17

Iota 28, Northwest 0

Cecilia 35, Franklinton 28

St. Martinville 28, DeRidder 7

Church Point 62, Rayne 43

North Vermilion 35, Franklin Parish 28

Erath 34, Eunice 30

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

Loreauville 50, Vidalia 6

Patterson 44, Port Allen 28

Winnfield 27, Mamou 0

Berwick 38, Jewel Sumner 26

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

Welsh 44, Varnado 8

Oak Grove 52, Centerville 8

Oakdale 30, Franklin 20

Oberlin 50, Gueydan 26

Arcadia 26, Lake Arthur 0

White Castle 44, Delcambre 21

East Feliciana 48, Elton 0

Delhi 34 at Jeanerette 6

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

Acadiana 70, Riverdale 0

DIVISION II (Select)

St. Louis Catholic 23, Northside 0

DIVISION III (Select)

Lake Charles College Prep 26, Catholic - New Iberia 7

Ascension Episcopal 43, Patrick Taylor 0

DIVISION IV (Select)

Hanson Memorial 48, Delta Charter 46

Sacred Heart 32, Covenant Christian 8

Opelousas Catholic 54, St. Edmund 20

In total, 43 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel