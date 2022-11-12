FNF22 | 29 Acadiana Area Teams advance to 2nd round of playoffs
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released its 2022 football playoff brackets. First Round games will take place from November 10th-12th.
The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.
*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherwise
Regional Round - November 17th-18th
Non-Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Non-Select)
13 Northshore at 4 Southside
10 Westgate at 7 Slidell
DIVISION II (Non-Select)
17 Abbeville at 1 Iowa
9 Leesville at 25 Jennings
12 Iota at 28 Breaux Bridge
13 Cecilia at 4 North Desoto
14 Lakeshore at 3 Opelousas
11 St. Martinville at 6 Lutcher
7 Church Point at 23 North Vermilion
15 Erath at West Feliciana
DIVISION III (Non-Select)
13 Loreauville at 4 St. James
11 Patterson at 6 Winnfield
18 Berwick at 2 Bogalusa
DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
9 Welsh at 8 Oak Grove
13 Oberlin at 4 Basile
Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Select)
9 Acadiana at 8 Carencro
DIVISION II (Select)
16 Helen Cox at 1 St. Thomas More
11 McDonough 35 at 6 Lafayette Christian
15 George Washington Carver at 2 Teurlings Catholic
DIVISION III (Select)
19 Lake Charles College Prep at 3 Notre Dame
15 Ascension Episcopal at 2 St. Charles
DIVISION IV (Select)
16 Cedar Creek at 1 Vermilion Catholic
12 Hanson Memorial at 5. St. Mary's
14 Sacred Heart at 3 Ouachita Christian
15 Opelousas Catholic at 2 Central Catholic
1st Round
Non-Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Non-Select)
Westgate 35, Belle Chasse 14
DIVISION II (Non-Select)
Abbeville 36, Brusly 14
Jennings 28, Plaquemine 25
Breaux Bridge 21, Carroll 17
Iota 28, Northwest 0
Cecilia 35, Franklinton 28
St. Martinville 28, DeRidder 7
Church Point 62, Rayne 43
North Vermilion 35, Franklin Parish 28
Erath 34, Eunice 30
DIVISION III (Non-Select)
Loreauville 50, Vidalia 6
Patterson 44, Port Allen 28
Winnfield 27, Mamou 0
Berwick 38, Jewel Sumner 26
DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
Welsh 44, Varnado 8
Oak Grove 52, Centerville 8
Oakdale 30, Franklin 20
Oberlin 50, Gueydan 26
Arcadia 26, Lake Arthur 0
White Castle 44, Delcambre 21
East Feliciana 48, Elton 0
Delhi 34 at Jeanerette 6
Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Select)
Acadiana 70, Riverdale 0
DIVISION II (Select)
St. Louis Catholic 23, Northside 0
DIVISION III (Select)
Lake Charles College Prep 26, Catholic - New Iberia 7
Ascension Episcopal 43, Patrick Taylor 0
DIVISION IV (Select)
Hanson Memorial 48, Delta Charter 46
Sacred Heart 32, Covenant Christian 8
Opelousas Catholic 54, St. Edmund 20
In total, 43 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs.
