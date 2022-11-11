Despite gate incident, Handy Dandy lets it ride in stakes victory at Del Mar

Handy Dandy overcame a pre-start incident Friday to win the Let It Ride Stakes, the $75,000 feature to an eventful opening day of Del Mar’s 13-day fall meeting.

The start of the feature was briefly delayed when Handy Dandy broke through the starting gate with jockey Juan Hernandez dismounting. Hernandez remounted, Handy Dandy returned to the gate and won by a nose over Script in the one-mile turf race for 3-year-olds.

“He broke through the gate just before the start,” Hernandez said of Handy Dandy ($7.80). “He banged his shoulder and I hit my elbow, my funny bone. It hurt some.

“But Handy Dandy was real sharp today. He was wanting to go. Once we got going, I just kept him outside and he was relaxed. I thought we (Handy Dandy and Script) hit it at the same time. But we got there … making my arm feel better.”

“He’s run so many good races and had bad trips or bad nods,” trainer Peter Miller said of Handy Dandy. “I’m just happy we won. I can count on one hand the horses that broke through the gate and ended up winning.”

The fall meeting opened with another incident when Infinite Empire threw rider Ramon Vazquez leaving the gate of the first race. Vazquez walked off the track as Infinite Empire continued to run in the 11/16-mile maiden race on the turf, brushing the inside rail on the first pass down the front straight. The 3-year-old trained by Richard Mandella was quickly controlled by an outrider after the finish.

The Phil D’Amato-trained Leisurewear won the race, giving runaway summer meeting champion Hernandez a quick lead in the fall standings.

And after not having a race-related fatality during the 31-day summer meeting, Del Mar lost a horse after the fifth race Friday when Kazuhiko — a 5-year-old, Australian-bred gelding — collapsed and died in the stall area while headed back to the barn.

Kazuhiko, who won his most recent start at Santa Anita on Sept. 30, was eased by jockey Edwin Maldonado and didn’t finish the one-mile turf race. But he walked off the track.

Del Mar officials attributed the loss to “sudden death” and said a necropsy will be held. Kazuhiko, trained by Peter Eurton, was winless in two Del Mar starts last summer.

More stakes action

Saturday’s nine-race card will feature the Kathryn Crosby Stakes, a one-mile turf event for older fillies and mares.

The morning-line favorite among the eight entries is the 4-year-old Burgoo Alley, who will have Flavien Prat in the saddle for trainer Phil D’Amato. Burgoo Alley ran fourth in the recent Grade II Goldikova Stakes at Santa Anita.

“This is a little bit of class relief for her,” said D’Amato of Burgoo Alley, who finished fifth and fourth in a pair of Grade II stakes at Del Mar last summer. “I was able to get Prat and I think he’ll fit her nicely. It should be a spot where she’ll be really competitive.”

Prat will be aboard Burgoo Alley for the first time in her 15-race career.

Two other horses figure prominently in the Kathryn Crosby — Warren’s Candy Girl and Sugar Fix. Warren’s Candy Girl won two races in the span of eight days last August at Del Mar, capped by the $150,000 Solana Beach Stakes on Aug. 22 and again will have Umberto Rispoli up. And Sugar Fix will be making her second Southern California start with Maldonado up.

Notable

Teena Ella, the third foal of the champion Beholder, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite today as she makes her racing debut in the fourth race — a six-furlong maiden event. The 2-year-old filly is named for trainer Richard Mandella’s mother.

A lot of fans missed the opportunity to score on a hunch bet Friday. Kyle Frey rode long shot Durante ($24.80) to victory in the fifth race on the Jimmy Durante turf course.

Center is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .