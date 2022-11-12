ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs did the expected as they registered a 27-17 triumph at home over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the real news came after the game when Patrick Mahomes gave his assessment of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s condition. Mahomes said he saw the wide receiver in the locker room after the game and he was acting […] The post Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff

The Jacksonville Jaguars know they’re up against a near-impossible task when taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, so they decided to get tricky right out the gate. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shockingly opted for a surprise onside kick on the opening kickoff in Week 10, completely catching the Chiefs off guard. […] The post VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers

Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Michael Thomas’ Josh Allen post seems to take a shot at Saints

Michael Thomas’ career with the New Orleans Saints has been riddled by injury after injury. The wide receiver is easily one of the best players in the league if he’s healthy. Unfortunately, he has barely played in three years due to a myriad of injuries. To make matters worse, he has completely been ruled out for the 2022 season.
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 11

Your Week 11 waiver wire pickups are the most important of the year to date, as your teams pick up the finishing touches for your playoff run – or look to take their final shot at earning a postseason spot. Bye weeks are still forcing rosters into tough spots, but we have you covered.
ClutchPoints

Sam Ehlinger gets real on being replaced by Matt Ryan in Colts win over Raiders

After notoriously being benched for 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger by edict of owner Jim Irsay, Matt Ryan had a lot to proven in Week 10, when he returned to the starting lineup for the Indianapolis Colts. Playing for infamous first-time head coach Jeff Saturday, who was tweeting, “Raiders look horrible” two weeks before he […] The post Sam Ehlinger gets real on being replaced by Matt Ryan in Colts win over Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields, Bears hit with brutal Khalil Herbert injury update

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will be without running back Khalil Herbert for at least the next four games due to his latest injury. Herbert sustained a hip injury during their narrow Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Bears deem it serious enough to place him on the Injured Reserve as he recovers–a decision that requires the 24-year-old to be sidelined for at least four matches before he can be taken off the IR.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with a pair of offensive players on Tuesday, cutting return specialist Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill. After the decision to move on from Hill, Matt LaFleur revealed that there were some issues brewing with the running back. Via Tom Silverstein on Twitter, LaFleur indicated that Hill wasn’t […] The post Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson just had the best game of his young NFL career in Week 10, as he helped his team end a five-game losing skid in a 31-28 overtime home win against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. But before he exploded for a scintillating performance, it did not look as though […] The post Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys exited Lambeau Field Sunday with a loss, as they fell prey to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Mike McCarthy’s return to his old stomping grounds to the tune of a 31-28 score. Among the chief talking points for the Cowboys about the loss to Green Bay […] The post Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ true feelings on Packers beating Cowboys after hitting rock bottom vs. Lions

Aaron Rodgers can now breathe a sigh of relief after he helped propel the Green Bay Packers to a crucial win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. The Packers QB admitted that losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 9–which was their fifth straight loss and dropped them to 3-6 on the season–was really the rock bottom for the Packers. He expressed his disappointment for their past performances, though he emphasized that he’s just glad they were finally able to break the slump and put on an impressive performance against a really good football team.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy