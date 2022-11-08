ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
fox32chicago.com

Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Now, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow is prepared to sentence Brooks in a hearing that is expected to last two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16. But Tuesday's hearings were not without disruptions. A threat made to the courthouse forced officials to clear the courtroom – and secure the building.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays $11K reward to tipster in homicide case

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Board of Directors voted to pay out the existing $11,000 reward that was created to help find the suspect accused of killing Krystal Tucker. On February 10, 2022, 31-year-old Tucker was killed in a shooting outside Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge. In October 2022, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Moisture problem so bad in apartment mushrooms are growing in carpeting

MILWAUKEE — The moisture problem in a Milwaukee apartment is so bad, the water squishes alongside her shoes when she steps on the carpet. But the truly remarkable indication is the mushrooms sprouting from behind Ranisha Jackson's couch. She discovered the problem in early October when her 3-year-old came...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged

MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Officers find body of man inside vacant home

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police, following up on a death investigation Tuesday morning, found a body inside a vacant home near 37th and Galena streets. The man had died from gunshot injuries, police said. The identification of the deceased and next of kin notification are still pending. The circumstances leading...
MILWAUKEE, WI
PLANetizen

Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee

After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine woman beat man with cribbage board, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Janice Petri, 60, of Racine, faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board. The charges include physical abuse of an elder person, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint,...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Deadly Lake Country stable fire under investigation

LAKE COUNTRY, Wis. (CBS 58_ -- Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to 345 Nashotah Road, Nashotah around 3:14am on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a report of stable fire. The fire was confined to a stable with it being a total loss. No other property was affected. No injuries to property owners or firefighters. Two horses and three dogs were inside of the stable at the time and died in the fire.
NASHOTAH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Body inside vacant building near 37th and Walnut

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood and located a deceased body inside a vacant building. The victim, a man, suffered fatal gunshot injuries. His identification is pending. Milwaukee police are seeking the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Reports Another Recent Spike In Overdose Deaths

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Three overdose deaths have been reported in Kenosha in recent days. That’s according to Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall who says that it’s a sad reminder of the use of illegal drugs and counterfeit medications. Many are being spiked with fentanyl, which is a...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette student robbed near 17th and Wells

MILWAUKEE - A Marquette University student was the victim of an armed robbery near 17th and Wells on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Marquette University Police Department, shortly after 11 p.m., two persons approached the victim and demanded property. The victim gave up the property, and the robbers fled and abandoned the property before entering a small blue sports car and exiting north on 9th Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy