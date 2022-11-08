Read full article on original website
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
Threat of mass shooting reported during Darrell Brooks sentencing, sheriff says
Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing was disrupted Tuesday after the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said someone threatened a mass shooting at the courthouse.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
fox32chicago.com
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Now, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow is prepared to sentence Brooks in a hearing that is expected to last two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16. But Tuesday's hearings were not without disruptions. A threat made to the courthouse forced officials to clear the courtroom – and secure the building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays $11K reward to tipster in homicide case
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Board of Directors voted to pay out the existing $11,000 reward that was created to help find the suspect accused of killing Krystal Tucker. On February 10, 2022, 31-year-old Tucker was killed in a shooting outside Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge. In October 2022, Milwaukee police...
WISN
Moisture problem so bad in apartment mushrooms are growing in carpeting
MILWAUKEE — The moisture problem in a Milwaukee apartment is so bad, the water squishes alongside her shoes when she steps on the carpet. But the truly remarkable indication is the mushrooms sprouting from behind Ranisha Jackson's couch. She discovered the problem in early October when her 3-year-old came...
CBS 58
Plane carrying 53 dogs, 3 people crashes in Waukesha County; learn how you can help
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A transport plane taking 53 adoptable dogs to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County from the Southeastern U.S. crashed at Western Lakes Golf Club in Delafield. No life-threatening injuries have been reported to the three people or any of the dogs who were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged
MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
Milwaukee: Two homicides away from 2021 record
The City of Milwaukee is two homicides away from tying the 2021 record. MPD's database shows that homicides are up around 2% since last year.
Driver shot, car goes into creek near 35th and Glendale
A man's car ended up in a creek after he was shot while driving near 35th and Glendale on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say it happened around 4:10 p.m.
wiproud.com
Law enforcement in Wisconsin seeks man who allegedly victimizes women on dating apps
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police officers are cautioning women in southern Wisconsin and Racine County about a man who has allegedly met women on dating apps and victimized them. According to the Racine Police Department, 52-year-old Timothy Olson currently has a warrant for five counts of Felony Personal ID...
WISN
Officers find body of man inside vacant home
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police, following up on a death investigation Tuesday morning, found a body inside a vacant home near 37th and Galena streets. The man had died from gunshot injuries, police said. The identification of the deceased and next of kin notification are still pending. The circumstances leading...
PLANetizen
Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee
After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine woman beat man with cribbage board, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Janice Petri, 60, of Racine, faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board. The charges include physical abuse of an elder person, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint,...
wiproud.com
Video shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on major Wisconsin interstate, three sent to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K....
CBS 58
Deadly Lake Country stable fire under investigation
LAKE COUNTRY, Wis. (CBS 58_ -- Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to 345 Nashotah Road, Nashotah around 3:14am on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a report of stable fire. The fire was confined to a stable with it being a total loss. No other property was affected. No injuries to property owners or firefighters. Two horses and three dogs were inside of the stable at the time and died in the fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Body inside vacant building near 37th and Walnut
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood and located a deceased body inside a vacant building. The victim, a man, suffered fatal gunshot injuries. His identification is pending. Milwaukee police are seeking the...
wlip.com
Kenosha Reports Another Recent Spike In Overdose Deaths
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Three overdose deaths have been reported in Kenosha in recent days. That’s according to Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall who says that it’s a sad reminder of the use of illegal drugs and counterfeit medications. Many are being spiked with fentanyl, which is a...
wuwm.com
1 in 5 Wisconsin school districts slide in state report card rankings, including MPS
Milwaukee Public Schools lost ground in Wisconsin’s school accountability rankings this year, although the results are not as reliable as they could be due to low test participation in 2021. MPS dropped from “meeting expectations” on its 2021 state report card to “meets few expectations.”. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette student robbed near 17th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - A Marquette University student was the victim of an armed robbery near 17th and Wells on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Marquette University Police Department, shortly after 11 p.m., two persons approached the victim and demanded property. The victim gave up the property, and the robbers fled and abandoned the property before entering a small blue sports car and exiting north on 9th Street.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jackson Police looking for assistance after squad rammed head-on | By Chief Ryan Vossekuil
November 12, 2022 – Jackson, Wi – The Jackson Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the driver of this dark blue or black Acura RDX. On November 12, 2022, at 3:18 a.m., an officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle on Glen Brooke Drive when the driver accelerated and rammed a Jackson squad car head-on.
