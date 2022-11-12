Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Donate to Tooele County School District for KUTV's Holiday Food Drive
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — The KUTV Eye on Your Money Holiday Food Drive happens the week of November 14-18. 2News will be in the Tooele County School District to collect donations on Monday, Nov. 14. Wages are not keeping up with inflation and working families all over Utah struggle...
KSLTV
Ryan Seacrest Foundation donates media studio to Primary Children’s Hospital
Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital will be the recipient of a state-of-the-art broadcast media center, a “Seacrest Studio,” made possible by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. According to a release from the hospital, the new Seacrest Studio will allow kids to explore television, radio, and other media during their...
ABC 4
Pet adoption fees waived in Humane Society annual ‘Fall in Love’ event
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – For the fifth year, the Humane Society of Utah (HSU) will waive the adoption fees for all of its animals looking for their fur-ever homes as part of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event. The event begins on Monday, Nov. 14 and goes through the end of the week, ending Friday, Nov. 18.
Ogden’s Christmas Village lights up after Thanksgiving
The traditional Christmas Village in the downtown Ogden Municipal Gardens will light up on Nov. 26.
‘Not how he should spend his birthday’: Orem family says teens poured dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish
A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.
Gephardt Daily
Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
ksl.com
Library helps kids prepare for winter by giving coats, shoes and books
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Hundreds of kids and their parents lined up at the Granite branch of the Salt Lake County Library on Saturday, excited for new coats, shoes and books. The library is helping provide new coats, shoes and books to about 400 children in South Salt Lake. Sara Neal, with Salt Lake County Library, said they reached out to families through local elementary schools and nonprofits designed to help refugees.
upr.org
The Humane Society of Utah is waiving pet adoption fees this week
The Humane Society of Utah (HSU) is waiving adoption fees for the fifth year of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event. This week, Nov. 14 -18, all animals adopted at the HSU will have no adoption fees, courtesy of Mountain America Credit Union. Animals will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for adoption without need for appointments, though there will still be the regular adoption approval process.
ksl.com
Utah man who jumped into freezing river to save woman recalls harrowing rescue effort
IDAHO FALLS – Dane Entze never anticipated he'd be responsible for saving someone's life when he and his wife drove into Idaho Falls Saturday morning. The 36-year-old man from Elk Ridge, Utah jumped into the Snake River near John's Hole Bridge after watching a woman drive her vehicle off the boat dock. A news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department reports it happened about 10 a.m. and was a suicide attempt. The fire department identified the rescuer as a "Good Samaritan." EastIdahoNews learned was it was Entze who swam about 120 feet from the shore in freezing water to rescue the woman.
upr.org
3 American Fork brothers still missing, believed to be in southern Utah
Police are still searching for three missing brothers from American Fork, believing that they are headed to southern Utah after having left their home several weeks ago. 15-year-old Denver Barlow, 14-year-old Manden Barlow, and 12-year-old Truson Barlow have been missing for over two weeks since they left their American Fork home on October 29. They were last seen in Beaver County, but further information on their last known whereabouts is currently unavailable.
KUTV
Video captures thief stealing from non-profit in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A surveillance camera captured the moment a thief was spotted stealing a large container from a non-profit organization in West Jordan. Pretty Tough Ladies is dedicated to empowering and helping women escaping domestic violence. They also help women who are in recovery or who are struggling with mental health, since sometimes that goes hand-in-hand.
ksl.com
What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations
SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
Gephardt Daily
American Fork police ask for help finding boys last seen in Beaver County
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork police are asking the public’s help locating three local boys last seen on Oct. 29. The boys’ last known location was in Beaver County. Police believe they may have been headed to southern Utah, where they...
kuer.org
The future of free student lunches is now in the hands of Utah schools and lawmakers
Most Utah K-12 students are paying for school lunches once again this school year after getting free meals since March 2020. But some in Utah are working to make sure the free meals continue. The federal program that allowed schools to feed all students during the pandemic expired on Sept....
kjzz.com
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
No charges filed in July 4 parade death of Kaysville girl
No charges will be filed in the death of an 8-year-old Kaysville girl killed while participating in the town's July 4 parade, police announced.
Community, family, friends remember Utah icon at public memorial
A Utah icon was honored at a public memorial this Thursday, Nov. 11. Valter Nassi, owner of the Salt Lake City restaurant, Valter's Osteria, died back in September at the age of 76.
kslnewsradio.com
Tree wrapping, why you should protect trees for the winter
SALT LAKE CITY — With winter approaching, many people are not aware that the trunks in young trees and thin-barked trees in your yard are vulnerable to extreme winter conditions, and could benefit from extra protection. Taun Beddes, host of KSL Greenhouse created a video to show how to...
kjzz.com
UofU Hospital deemed safe after unattended bag led to potential bomb threat
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A potential bomb threat at the University of Utah Hospital forced some patients and staff to evacuate. University officials and the Salt Lake City's Bomb Squad worked together, to determine there was no threat. Officials said the incident began around 4 p.m. on Tuesday...
police1.com
Utah deputy struck, killed by cement truck while driving to work
LEHI, Utah — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a Salt Lake County Sheriff’s deputy who died in a crash while on his way to work Saturday. According to KSL News, Deputy Joel Baker was killed when a cement truck hit his car after being unable to stop in time for a red light.
