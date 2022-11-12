Isaiah Mozee leads Lee's Summit North past Nixa for Class 6 District 3 title

By Scott Puryear

NIXA - If things looked awfully familiar to both the Lee’s Summit North Broncos and Nixa Eagles at the end of their Class 6 District 3 title showdown on a chilly Friday night at Eagles Stadium, it’s because … well, they were.

There was Lee’s Summit North (11-1) claiming a second straight district title – this time with a 24-10 decision over Nixa – and moving on again to the Class 6 state semifinals next weekend, where they’ll take on De Smet in St. Louis for another chance at making it to a state title game with a win.

And there was top-seed Nixa (10-2), left to contemplate a strong season that ended with a loss which mirrored their only regular-season setback to Republic (35-34 in OT on Oct. 7) in the way the Broncos used a solid, ball-control ground game to eat up clock and keep the quick-strike Eagles from ... ever striking quick.

The difference on this night? Nixa was not only out-sized up front, but met at least its equal in athleticism for the first time all season.

And then some … when you consider the game-breaking abilities of 6-foot-1 sophomore Isaiah Mozee of the Broncos.

The Class of 2025 wide receiver with offers from several high-level NCAA Division I schools, including Oklahoma (where his father and LSN head coach, Jamar Mozee, was a part of the Sooners' 2000 national championship squad), made two of the biggest plays of the game, going high above the Nixa defensive backs to come down with the football in the end zone on both occasions.

Mozee snagged TD passes of 49 yards late in the first quarter, and then 19 yards for the game-clincher with 1:58 to play for the final 24-10 margin.

It was all part of a 7 catches for 117 yards effort by Mozee on the night.

And it was a showing that produced both a proud papa and coach in Jamar Mozee.

“He’s 15, a sophomore … but he has played a lot of games for us (already) and his role has become different for us,” Coach Mozee said. “We’re trying to get him the ball more and more, and tonight he really stood up and made the plays.

“Minus him being my child, as his coach, he is different. He’s a guy we’ve just got to get the ball to because he’s a good football player.”

The Broncos pulled out of a 10-all tie early in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Elijah Leonard to tight end Zackary Coetzee for the 17-10 advantage with 11:24 to play. That capped a 66-yard drive that ate up nearly six minutes of clock, one several on the night that either resulted in points, or at the very least, kept the Eagles from getting their potent offense from touching the football more.

Nixa threw its first of two interceptions on the third play of the ensuing series, and that’s when LSN put together the drive that effectively tucked away the win – 16 plays covering 55 yards (including a pair of fourth-down conversions) and grinding away more than eight minutes of clock before culminating in the two-TD lead with less than two minutes to play.

It was a mix of keepers by the QB Leonard and tough running inside and out by senior running back Quincy Baker and junior Tanner Howes that ultimately did the Eagles in - much like the same approach Republic took in handing Nixa its only other loss of the year.

Coach Mozee said the Broncos learned a lot from watching Republic’s key to knocking off Nixa on film, but added “we’re going to run it, especially in this weather … that’s who we are and who we’ve been all year.

“We’ve got a good o-line, two good running backs and our quarterbacks can run, too.”

And when the Broncos needed a short yardage pick-up to move the chains, there was a familiar theme – send the backs behind senior left tackle Cayden Green, the 6-5, 315-pound top national prospect who’s a verbal commit to play next season at Oklahoma.

“That’s Chico right there now,” Coach Mozee said with a smile. “Big, strong guy, physical … he knew we were going to count on him in some of those short yardages to get it done.”

That approach did little to surprise Nixa coach John Perry.

“They ran the ball left behind their big guy and we just couldn’t get it stopped,” Perry said. “We just couldn’t get them stopped for 10 yards. I thought our kids played really hard, and we knew we had to try a few things, like the onside kick … we just didn’t get it, and we had two guys there, and then the fake punts just to try to steal a possession here and there.

“We just couldn’t get it done. We had our opportunities, no doubt about it. And we just couldn’t come up with the big play on offense.”

It brought to an end the brilliant senior season and career of Nixa running back Ramone Green Jr., who had 82 yards on 20 carries and was kept out of the end zone for the first time this season. Green finished his final campaign with more than 2,200 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns, and entered his final game averaging 9.7 yards per carry.

The Broncos clearly entered the game with trying to slow Green as a focus, in addition to putting constant pressure on Nixa QB Connor Knatcal to neutralize the Eagles’ big-play passing attack. Several passes from Knatcal were either tipped or batted down at the line of scrimmage.

“That’s a strength for us, too,” Coach Mozee said. “Our d-line is a pretty special group, and they’re really special when you drop back and throw it. They’re long, they’re strong, fast … we feel like if we can get you in a situation where you have to throw the ball, it’s a positive for us.”

Said Nixa’s Perry: “We knew that was going to be a little bit of an issue, so we had a plan to get rid of it quick with some screens and stuff. But man … they batted it down several times and they ran to the ball really well. You have to take your hat off to them. They made the plays when they had to and their players were really good.”

Nixa’s scoring came on a six-yard run from junior Spencer Ward early in the second quarter (which gave the Eagles a 7-3 lead) and a 23-yard field goal by senior Kaleb James in the third.

Meanwhile, it was just another confirmation for LSN of the continued positive growth of a football program.

“It’s a sign of our team, our administration, everyone involved, just how far we’ve come in eight years," Coach Mozee said. "Eight years ago, we were the last-place team in the state, so it’s just a sign of progress.”

