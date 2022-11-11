XFL head coaches announced their quarterback selections, with the Arlington Renegades taking former Loveland High School standout and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Drew Plitt, and the St. Louis Battlehawks adding former Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron. Plitt completed all six of his attempts in the Bengals' first preseason game against Arizona. Cincinnati waived him in...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 MINUTES AGO