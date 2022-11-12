Read full article on original website
Goodbye freeloaders: Netflix enables remote logout
Netflix just made a small but significant change to how it manages account logins. Now you can remotely sign someone out with one click. Called "Managing Access and Devices," the new account-access control launches today (Nov. 15) and, as described in a Netflix blog post (opens in new tab), lives under your standard Account Settings. In it, you can see all the devices currently using or recently streaming through your account and log them out with one click.
Gmail's next free update will make it easier to track your deliveries
Gmail is getting a free update that will make it much easier for you to keep track of the deliveries you make this holiday season and in the future. We’ve been there before: you pick up a few of this year’s best Black Friday deals and then you realize you need to keep a track of everything. Some are gifts you need to intercept in case someone you live with gets a peek at what’s coming their way, others are items you need to make sure will arrive by a certain date. To watch everything you usually need to dig through a heap of emails and use tracking codes for a wide variety of shipping companies – it’s tedious if nothing else.
Massive adware campaign spoofs top brands to trick users
Cybersecurity researchers have recently discovered a huge website spoofing campaign that impersonates major brands to distribute malware or serve malicious ads to visitors. Researchers from Cyjax (opens in new tab) found a group called “Fangxiao”. This group operates more than 42,000 web domains impersonating companies such as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Unilever, Emirates, and others.
Is the new iPad worth buying if you can find a cheaper Black Friday tablet deal?
The Black Friday deals event is fast approaching, and just in time for the shopping season, Apple has released the the colorful new iPad 10.9 (2022). Offering an overhaul of the base iPad’s hardware, is the new iPad a facelift that will make it one of the best iPads around, or should you look to the previous generation iPad 10.2 (2021)? If you can find a great Black Friday iPad deal, we’d recommend looking at what else Apple offers.
1Password vs LastPass
Password management apps are helpful to every active internet user. They help you keep track of your passwords across different websites and applications and avoid getting locked out of your accounts. There are many password managers (opens in new tab) on the market; two of the best are 1Password and...
How to demo Emergency SOS via satellite on your iPhone right now
Emergency SOS via satellite, the iPhone 14 feature that lets the phone connect to satellites for emergency services, has finally gone live, fulfilling Apple’s launch promise. The service is available first in the US and Canada, and users can try a demo of the service on their iPhone without actually engaging a costly rescue.
Bitwarden vs KeePass
Password management apps offer one of the most important utilities on the internet. They help users keep track of their passwords across multiple websites and applications and avoid getting locked out from any of their accounts. There are dozens of password managers available, and two popular examples are Bitwarden and...
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint gets mobile integration
Mobile Network Protection will help businesses find weaknesses on iOS and Android devices. Late last week, Microsoft announced the Mobile Network Protection feature for Android and iOS devices will be integrated with the company’s cloud-based security platform Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE). According to the announcement, the feature will help businesses find weaknesses in their mobile data networks.
Google Play Store ads are about to turn up in an annoying place
An update to the Google Play Store, in which ads will appear when you open the search bar, is reportedly in testing. 9To5Google (opens in new tab) has found that the company is considering replacing recent history with ads. The change has been spotted on a device running version 33.0.17-21 of the Play Store.
New Galaxy S23 Ultra leak compares camera quality with the Pixel 7 Pro
There's a fresh Samsung Galaxy S23 leak to report on: and this time an image purportedly taken with the S23 Ultra has been compared to similar snaps shot on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. This comes from well-known tipster Ice Universe (opens in new...
Future Windows 11 update will let you stream Android audio to your PC
Microsoft is working on an update to its Phone Link app that will allow your Android phone to stream audio directly to Windows 11. As an aside, it also looks as though Microsoft has given the app another rename, from Phone Link to Link to Windows, as seen on the Google Play Store (opens in new tab).
Apple launches rare deal on MacBook Pro for business
SMBs are in luck as Apple is breaking with tradition and offering discounts of up to 10% on the latest MacBook Pro 14in and 16in models. A report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab) notes the deals come just before many Black Friday Macbook deals are revealed, in a bid to shift more stock over the final stretch of 2022.
Why Black Friday is the best time to renew your PS Plus membership
Has your PS Plus membership run out? Or have you just been waiting for the right time to subscribe to Sony's online subscription service? Either way, Black Friday presents the perfect opportunity to pick up or renew a PlayStation Plus subscription. There will be plenty of great Black Friday PS5...
Not feeling well? Maybe it's time to call on Amazon
Amazon continues its foray into the healthcare industry with a new telemedicine platform; the aptly named Amazon Clinic. The service arrives just four months after the tech giant announced it's going to buy healthcare firm One Medical for a whopping $3.9 billion. Through this partnership, Amazon Clinic (opens in new tab) will offer digital health services and direct access to company physicians for 23 “common health conditions” including allergies, hair loss, and migraines.
Nvidia’s own RTX 4090 graphics card has now apparently suffered a melting cable
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Founders Edition has become the latest Lovelace flagship model to fall victim to a melted adapter cable, at least as reported by a user on Reddit. Previously, we’d only seen reports of this happening to third-party RTX 4090 graphics cards, meaning those made by Nvidia’s partners, as opposed to the Founders Edition made by Nvidia itself, which had previously not had a documented incident of cable melt.
Black Friday office chair deals 2022: when is it and what to expect
Black Friday is coming around fast, and it’s a key time of year if you’d like to upgrade your home working hardware – and for many people, that’ll include a new office chair. There aren’t many bits of work equipment that are more important than your...
Forget Black Friday - grab a great security upgrade with these tips
With Christmas edging ever closer, November brings the season of bargains, as Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer the chance to snap up a great deal. However the explosion in popularity for this shopping extravaganza has made it a popular target for hackers, scammers and cybercriminals looking to trick shoppers out of their hard-earned cash.
These are officially the worst passwords we're all still using
Those constant warnings that passwords need to be strong seem to be falling on deaf ears, as the latest reports show most people still going for the same-old, easy-to-guess password combinations that we’ve all already seen. Cybersecurity researchers from CyberNews (opens in new tab) recently analyzed 56 million passwords...
CatEye HL-EL135 and Omni 5
The CatEye HL-EL135 and Omni 5 front and rear bike light bundle makes sense financially, plus you get the dependability of this well-respected accessories brand. Unfortunately, neither light is rechargeable, so you’ll always be at the mercy of your battery stash and there are obvious cost implications with replacements. Nevertheless, both front and rear beams shine brightly, have different mode options and are therefore ideally suited to commuters or occasional cyclists.
