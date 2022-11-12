Read full article on original website
KEVN
Wall’s state title a big win for West River
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, the Wall Eagles had their historic season end in a 34-14 win against Parkston at the DakotaDome. It also marked the end of a long drought of West River football teams not winning state championships. Ben Burns breaks down the impact Wall’s win had on their town and region as a whole.
KEVN
Two Stevens athletes sign on to play in college
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Stevens golfer Tanna Phares signed on the dotted line to compete in golf at the University of Sioux Falls. Audrey Silanpaa will play soccer for Black Hills State.
KEVN
Rapid City’s Gylten and Timmer playing well for SDSU women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team has gotten off to an impressive start this season. Rapid City’s Dru Gylten and Haleigh Timmer are a big part of the Jackrabbits success.
KEVN
From the backyard to the pros: Rapid City cornhole players make the big leagues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cornhole, bags, or bean bags. Whatever you call it, a group of people from Rapid City have mastered this fast-growing sport; and two members of the team recently signed to go pro with the American Cornhole League (ACL). “You want the lead. You want the...
KEVN
Accumulating snow for some through the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.
KEVN
Rapid City woman in mourning after the loss of her cat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City woman is in mourning after the loss of her cat.
KEVN
More snow the next few days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More snow is expected in the next few days.
KEVN
Defeated SD House candidate accused of rape
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A failed South Dakota house candidate made his initial appearance in court Tuesday on a charge of second-degree rape. Bud Marty May, 37, of Kyle, was first arrested on Nov. 13 on one count of second-degree rape. This a class 1 felony that could carry up to 50 years in prison and would have May pay up to a $50,000 fine.
KEVN
RCAS will evaluate two sets of elementary math materials
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two different sets of math curriculum are to be tested out in the classroom at Rapid City Area elementary schools. The RCAS assembled a committee made up of administrators, teachers, and instructional coaches to select a new math curriculum, after the district had been using the same one for seven years.
KEVN
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced for planting explosives in 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday. In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.
KEVN
A Christmas tree is put up in Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The snowy conditions have many people getting into the holiday spirit, including folks who are ready to celebrate in downtown Rapid City. Main Street Square’s festive tradition of setting up a giant Christmas tree continues. The Square keeps a list of area residents who...
KEVN
Small community of Echo Ridge makes big impact
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Falling snow makes people want to bundle up, but it’s not just people who will be wearing hats and scarves. The president statues downtown, are also staying warm this season. For more than a year, the people of Echo Ridge Independent Living have been...
KEVN
Club for Boys practices salesmanship with annual Christmas tree fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, but it’s never too early to think and plan for Christmas. Especially when it comes to snagging a Christmas tree. For the 43rd year, the Club for Boys will be selling holiday trees as a part of their Christmas Tree Project in partnership with RCS Construction.
KEVN
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bud Marty May, a Republican District 27 House candidate in the recent election, has been arrested on a rape charge. May, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning, charged with second degree rape by force, coercion, threats. He is currently being held without bond in the Pennington County Jail.
KEVN
One-stop-shop offers free services to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cold temperatures often make people grateful for what they have, and that was no different with the November snows. It was a time for Community Connect offer their services. Operating for several years, and previously known as Homeless Connect, the one-stop-shop operated out of an...
