Read full article on original website
Related
Trump announcement - live: Trump posts QAnon-like conspiracy before 2024 speech as Tiffany wedding causes stir
Donald Trump appears to be openly courting conspiracy theorists as he seeks support ahead of his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement.“Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social in the early hours of Tuesday just hours after reposting an image shared by a platform user called “God_Bless_Trump” who posted a warning of demon gods taking charge.The image was split in two, with one side showing Mr Trump with the caption “We Love You, President Trump! God Bless You!” while the other side...
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans edge towards slim House majority as last results trickle in – live
Democrats’ slim hopes of holding on to lower chamber appear to be ebbing away as Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 run
‘D.C’s favorite centenarian’ Virginia McLaurin, who danced with Obamas, dies at 113
In a video that went viral, she can be seen lifting her arms and dancing upon meeting the Obamas.
With ‘no desire’ for another White House bid, Ben Carson focuses on education ‘crisis’ in new book with Armstrong Williams and Benjamin Crump
A trio of high-profile figures from across the political spectrum are coming together to address what they’re calling a “crisis in the classroom.” Political commentator Armstrong Williams, former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson and famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump have joined forces to write “Crisis in the Classroom.” Carson said the…
Comments / 0