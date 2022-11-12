Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
West De Pere has persevered during the postseason
DE PERE (WLUK) -- For 13 weeks West De Pere has been working to get to this week and here it is. The Phantoms play Kettle Moraine in the Division 2 state title game Friday, looking for its third state title and the players are fired up to play, so what will that experience be like at Camp Randall Stadium?
Fox11online.com
Level 4 Overtime: Three local teams are headed to state
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- And then there were three. After 13 weeks of play, Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton are headed to this week's state championship games in Madison. For Kimberly, it's the program's seventh trip to state since 2013 and in the Level 4 win over Bay Port, Blake Barry was the star with 279 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a dominant 42-21 victory.
Fox11online.com
Kimberly returns to state, looking for another title
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- For the first time since 2018, Kimberly is back at the state football championships. OK, four years isn't that long of a drought, but after the Papermakers visited Camp Randall Stadium from 2013-18, and won five straight state titles, it seems much longer. As for the players,...
Fox11online.com
Donald Driver softball game back in 2023
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Donald Driver Charity Softball Game is back at Fox Cities Stadium in 2023 and Jordy Nelson is making his return. Driver, Nelson and past Packers Super Bowl Champions will face off with current stars on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. Single-game tickets for...
Fox11online.com
Celebrate the Season with Green Bay Olive Oil Co.
Kari from the Green Bay Olive Oil Company joins Living with Amy with some fun entertaining ideas. Take a look. Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or seasonally at their Fish Creek location - 4083 Main Street. For...
Fox11online.com
Decreased cargo in Green Bay's port could be sign of slowing Northeast Wisconsin economy
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Officials are remaining hopeful as the shipping season heads into its final stretch, despite a seven percent decrease in cargo totals from last year. Nearly 1.5 million tons of cargo have moved through the Port of Green Bay, but the port's annual goal is 2 million. The next two months could be an important indicator of the Northeast Wisconsin economy.
Fox11online.com
3 Green Bay middle schools failing to meet state expectations
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Three out of four of Green Bay's traditional middle schools are failing to meet state expectations. That's according to the 2021-2022 State Report Cards from the Department of Public Instruction. The Green Bay Area Public School District had five total schools that did not meet State Report...
Fox11online.com
Looking down on the lakefront in Algoma with SKYFOX | VIDEO
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- The picturesque city of Algoma is the setting for SKYFOX's latest flight. Lake Michigan makes for scenic views from the air. Visitors arriving by water are greeted by the Algoma Pierhead Lighthouse. The red steel tower was built in 1932 at a location that had been occupied by lighthouses dating back to the late 19th century. Modern LED lights were installed in 2019.
Fox11online.com
Titletown's ice skating rink now open for the season
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Titletown ice skating rink is now open for the season. Skaters of all skill levels ventured out for opening day Monday. "Oh, it's so much! Glad to be back," said Gaven Haldemann. "Got the skate freshened up from last year. Last year was a little sketchy --ate it around every corner, but, yeah, it is nice to be back out in the nice weather, not too cold out."
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's mayor breaks tie to pass 2023 budget
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It was take two Tuesday night for Green Bay's city council in attempting to pass a budget for next year. With a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Eric Genrich, the council passed a budget after failing to do so during the original budget meeting last Thursday. Combining...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Drive continues Tuesday in Menasha for St. Joseph Food Program
MENASHA (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Tuesday is a collection...
Fox11online.com
Appleton, Oshkosh prepare for first widespread, cumulative snowfall of the year
(WLUK) -- City workers in Oshkosh have long been ready for the first snow of 2022. "Since the last snow fall last year really," Oshkosh Public Works Director James Rabe said. "The equipment we've got behind us is what we need, and that's ready to go." Rabe said his department...
Fox11online.com
Bellin Run Shoe Drive gives new life to old shoes
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Give new life to your old running shoes!. The Two-Day Bellin Run Shoe Drive kicks-off today in Green Bay. The Bellin Shoe Drive is patterning with Sneakers4Funds to collect gently worn, used and new sneakers and running shoes, which will provide inventory for micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations who seek to help themselves out of poverty with work. Sneakers4Funds will donate a set amount to the Bellin Run and our charity partners for each pound of shoes collected.
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: CWD Update
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Deer Hunt 2022 begins Saturday, and as thousands of people make plans for the upcoming nine day gun-deer season, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds successful hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease. The condition is fatal in animals and affects the...
Fox11online.com
On Broadway Inc. bringing Christkindlmarket to downtown Green Bay
Brooke from On Broadway Inc. joined Living with Amy to talk about their newest event - a Christkindlmarket coming to downtown Green Bay. The pilot series will feature a traditional German-style holiday street market, offering unique gifts, festive food, beverages and programming. The Christkindlmarket will be held six times over...
Fox11online.com
Festival Foods Turkey Trot returns for 15th year
(WLUK) -- Lace up your running shoes before gathering around the dinner table for that Thanksgiving feast. This year marks the 15th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot. Events are held Thanksgiving day throughout a variety of communities. In northeast Wisconsin, Turkey Trots are planned for Appleton, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc and Oshkosh.
Fox11online.com
Death on Appleton's west side considered suspicious
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton police say they are investigating a suspicious death. Police were called to a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a possible deceased person. When officers arrived, they confirmed the death. The circumstances surrounding the death are under...
Fox11online.com
CESA 6's College and Career Readiness Center preparing students for the future
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A non-profit organization is helping high school students prepare for their future. Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 6’s College and Career Readiness Center (CCRC) operates one of the largest youth apprenticeship programs in the state of Wisconsin. They have 1,322 students enrolled in youth apprenticeship program, comprising 32% of the students in Wisconsin.
Fox11online.com
St. Joe's Food Pantry receives $2,500, food donations through FOX 11 Food Project
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin is coming together to support those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. The FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks continued Tuesday in Menasha to support St. Joe's Food Pantry in the Fox Valley. Donations were collected for 12 hours at a Menasha Festival Foods;...
Fox11online.com
The Weidner to host three shows of The Nutcracker
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the most beloved holiday ballets is coming to Green Bay. The Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO) will perform three shows of The Nutcracker at The Weidner November 25-27. The performance features NEWDO dancers with the Weidner Philharmonic, and guest artists from Carolina Ballet. The...
