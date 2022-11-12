ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Football – Week 13

By Bradley Benson
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The postseason is in full swing and top seeds are making their 2022 playoff debut. Here is how Friday’s action unfolded.

In a district 2/5 rematch, Farmington made the trip down to Albuquerque to take on second ranked La Cueva. The Bears won this matchup 62-19 two weeks ago, and dominated even more in the playoffs, winning 41-6.

In a battle of No. 4 vs No. 5, Volcano Vista traveled to Hobbs, America. The Eagles were able to gather a 14 point lead in the first half, and then the Hawks began to claw back. The game would be tight for much in the second half, and Volcano would go on to lead a game winning drive under two minutes to get a 35-31 win.

Top ranked Cleveland welcomed No. 9 Los Lunas to Lightning Bolt Stadium. The Storm dominated from the start, and got the win 49-9.

“I’m pretty pleased,” coach Garza said. “Our guys have come out and they’ve had a lot of excitement and are happy to be here man. All three phases, offense, defense, special teams, we’ve come out. Our offense, we’ve been able to get the ball to multiple guys hands and let them do their thing.

State football playoff brackets

First Class Learning Center First Class Performance

This week’s First Class Learning Center First Class performance goes to Cleveland senior Josh Perry. The Storm running back finished the night with nearly 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Cleveland’s win.

NMAA Student Athlete of the Week

This week’s NMAA Student Athlete of the Week is Los Lunas quarterback Paul Cieremans. The Tigers senior was recently announced as one of 100 students selected to receive a scholarship by the Heisman Trophy trust. He said that an essay he wrote on his injury this season helped him overcome adversity.

“We started off strong and then week 2 I unfortunately hurt my shoulder, but I mean I think it helped us as a team as we fought through adversity, I guess you could say. Through our tough stretch we had a 4-week stretch where we didn’t play the best ball and none of the things really went our way, but I think it made us better as a team, that we worked through those challenges.”

Spirit Stick 2022 – Week 13

Everguard Solar Shining Light

This week’s Everguard Solar Shining Light goes to Mountainair. In the 6-man semi final matchup against Elida, the Mustangs had an entrance for the ages, filled with fireworks and all.

American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home

The American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home play of the week goes to Socorro running back Brian Armijo. The Warriors back hauled in the longest touchdown of the night, as he went for 84 yards.

