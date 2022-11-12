So often, people forget to pick up their laundry from the store. It's worth wondering what must happen to the discarded and forgotten laundry. Well, rest assured, if you live in Taiwan and frequent this couple's laundry store, your clothes will at least find a mention on their eccentric Instagram page. For the past two years, 84-year-old Hsu Hsiu-e and 83-year-old Chang Wan-ji, owners of the laundry store Wan Sho Laundry, have been designing elegant fashion ensembles and posting them on Instagram (with the help of their grandson) using clothes left behind at their shop. They pull off a variety of stary looks, sometimes layering bulky sweaters and sometimes oversized button-downs over pants and skirts. "I never would've thought at my age so many people would want to look at pictures of me," Hsu Hsiu-e said to BBC.

6 DAYS AGO