ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Fans React To Cavs Loss Against Warriors

After an 8-1 start, the Cleveland Cavaliers are cooling off fast. On Friday, they went up against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, a team that had a 4-7 record and numerous underperforming players. Cleveland was third in offensive rating and seventh in points per game coming into the...
CLEVELAND, OH
ABC10

Sabonis' 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday night. De'Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ESPN

Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Warriors rally past Cavs for first win streak of season

Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second consecutive game for the first time this season, rallying for a 106-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in San Francisco. Curry scored 10 straight Golden State points over...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
92.9 The Game

Role Reversal for UGA/LSU

Sporting News’ Bill Bender joins the Midday Show with Andy and Randy to explain why this year’s SEC Championship will be much different than 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy