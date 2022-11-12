If the Minnesota Timberwolves had lost on Sunday, they might've just packed up for the season and gone home. Seemingly already clinging to life amid a listless start to the year, the Wolves led the Cavaliers, who were playing without Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, by as many as 24 and held a 22-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO