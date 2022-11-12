Read full article on original website
Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Mitchell, Cavs 106-101
Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101
NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry's 40-point performance in Warriors' win vs. Cavs
With the Golden State Warriors‘ five-game losing streak finally over, a winning streak is now underway in the Bay Area. After snapping their losing streak with a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, the Warriors hosted the rising Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in San Francisco. Behind another red-hot...
Fans React To Cavs Loss Against Warriors
After an 8-1 start, the Cleveland Cavaliers are cooling off fast. On Friday, they went up against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, a team that had a 4-7 record and numerous underperforming players. Cleveland was third in offensive rating and seventh in points per game coming into the...
Sabonis' 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday night. De'Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4.
Stephen Curry's clutch shots lead Golden State Warriors to win over Cleveland Cavaliers
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 on Friday night.
Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first...
Warriors rally past Cavs for first win streak of season
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second consecutive game for the first time this season, rallying for a 106-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in San Francisco. Curry scored 10 straight Golden State points over...
Steph Curry's Status For Spurs-Warriors Game
Steph Curry says that he will play in Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.
Role Reversal for UGA/LSU
Sporting News’ Bill Bender joins the Midday Show with Andy and Randy to explain why this year’s SEC Championship will be much different than 2019.
Darius Garland goes bonkers with NBA season-high 51 as Cavs nearly pull off wild comeback
If the Minnesota Timberwolves had lost on Sunday, they might've just packed up for the season and gone home. Seemingly already clinging to life amid a listless start to the year, the Wolves led the Cavaliers, who were playing without Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, by as many as 24 and held a 22-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play.
