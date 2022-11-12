Portland Pilots (3-1) at Air Force Falcons (1-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Air Force Falcons host the Portland Pilots. Air Force finished 7-6 at home last season while going 11-18 overall. The Falcons averaged 12.5 assists per game on 21.6 made field goals last season. Portland finished 6-9 on the road...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO