CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 19 points and Oregon State rolled past its cross-town rival, Bushnell University, posting an 83-66 victory on Tuesday night. The NAIA-member Beacons hung with their PAC-12 neighbors, trailing by just seven at intermission and were outscored by just 10 points in the second half.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO