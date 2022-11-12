Read full article on original website
Kings race past Nets 153-121 for 4th straight win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points off the bench and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as...
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists.
Collins, Saint Louis hold off Memphis from the line, 90-84
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins’ 22 points helped Saint Louis defeat Memphis 90-84 on Tuesday. Collins scored the Billikins final field goal when he hit a 3-pointer with 7:36 left, then hit eight straight free throws to help hold off the Tigers. Gibson Jimerson scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Javon Pickett finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.
Alex Killorn scores in OT, Lightning beat Stars 5-4
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night. Lightning captain Steve Stamkos got the second assist on the goal, making him the second Tampa Bay player to reach 500 assists. Martin St. Louis holds the team record with 588.
Devils beat Canadiens 5-1, extend winning streak to 10 games
MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.
Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov for his fifth game-winning...
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed Vegas its second consecutive home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road.
