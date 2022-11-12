ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NHL

Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets

Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (8-6-1) close out their homestand with a matchup against the Devils (12-3-0) at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis has every reason to be proud of his group after Saturday night's 5-4 overtime...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Hughes powers Devils past Canadiens for 10th straight win

MONTREAL -- Jack Hughes scored twice and had an assist, and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and an assist, and Dawson Mercer...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Horvat, Canucks hand Sabres sixth straight loss

BUFFALO -- Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists for the Vancouver Canucks, who handed the Buffalo Sabres their sixth straight loss with a 5-4 win at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Martin made 28 saves for the Canucks (5-9-3), who ended a three-game losing streak.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

NJD@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 5-1 loss by the Devils on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. Upon arriving at the rink, the players were met by the team's unofficial official mascot of Reverse Retro games, METAL!. He greeted some of them shortly before they made their way...
NHL

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION

Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting Kings. The Flames jumped out to a big lead and then held on during a wild finish as they tallied a season-high six goals to beat the visiting LA Kings 6-5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night. Calgary led 6-3 after 40 minutes but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Killorn scores in OT, Lightning recover to defeat Stars

TAMPA -- Alex Killorn scored at 3:43 of overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning recovered for a 5-4 win against the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Killorn, who had three points, scored from the slot after a pass by Steven Stamkos for his 500th NHL assist. "Big goal...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KINGS

FLAMES (6-6-2) vs. KINGS (10-6-1) 6:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Kings:. Points - Kevin Fiala (16) Goals - Gabriel Vilardi (10)
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Maven's Memories: The Amazing Nights of Wade Dubielewicz

Wade Dubielewicz backstopped the Islanders to the 2007 playoffs during memorable late season run. Wade Dubielewicz was not your average goalie. Not by a long shot, a slap shot nor even a one-timer. Dubie -- or Dubie-Dubie-Do as some preferred calling him - didn't necessarily look like a goalie, but...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Tavares scores 400th NHL goal, Maple Leafs defeat Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- John Tavares scored his 400th NHL goal and had an assist, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. "Just a big win," Tavares said. "Just that more meaningful when you do it on a night where we get two points and the group plays well, everyone contributes. Get a big win for [goalie Matt Murray]. A good feeling tonight on the plane. Then when we get back home, kind of push it aside, regroup and get ready for Thursday (against the New Jersey Devils)."
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Recap: Lightning 5, Stars 4 - OT

Alex Killorn ends a back-and-forth battle against the Stars with the game-winning goal in overtime. The Lightning and Stars traded punches all night long on Tuesday before Alex Killorn delivered the game-winner in overtime to lead Tampa Bay to a 5-4 victory. With neither side able to pull away, the...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings

The Oilers meet up with the Los Angeles Kings for the first time since Round 1 of last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs with a Wednesday night game at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers return to Rogers Place on Wednesday for an 8:00 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. You...
NHL

NHL On Tap: Devils visit Canadiens seeking 10th consecutive win

Stars forward Robertson can extend point streak to nine games; Flyers, Blue Jackets at pivotal points. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from nine games Tuesday. Runnin' with the Devils.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars

John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Bobrovsky makes 41 saves to help Panthers hold off Capitals

Verhaeghe scores twice late, Florida hands Washington seventh loss in nine games. Aleksander Barkov's three points, Matthew Tkachuk's three assists and Carter Verhaeghe's two goals led the Panthers' 5-2 win vs. the Capitals. 04:58 •. Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves, including 21 in the third period, to help the Florida...
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Duchene has goal, assist to help Predators hold off Wild

NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Ryan Johansen had two assists for the Predators (7-8-1), who won for the fourth time in six games. "It's a hard league to win in," Johansen...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Don't Fear the Reaper: Stu Grimson Reflects on Time in Nashville

Former Predators Winger, Broadcaster Discusses His Career on Latest Predators Official Podcast Episode. Athlete. Attorney. Analyst. Author. Animated. All these characteristics describe Stu "The Grim Reaper" Grimson and the many different aspects of his life, and on Episode 180 of the Predators Official Podcast, the former Nashville Predators player and broadcaster spoke about each in depth.
NASHVILLE, TN

