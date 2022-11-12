Read full article on original website
Childcare to benefit from fundraiser
SIDNEY — This year’s Community Foundation Match Day will help the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA offer financial assistance to families in need of childcare and continue to cover the costs for the Parkinson’s Program and Livestrong at the YMCA strength and conditioning programs. In collaboration with the Shelby...
Funds will assist with expansion
SIDNEY — Samaritan Works provides assistance for those beginning their journey of living a sober lifestyle and continuing recovery from addiction in a safe, compassionate and healing environment. The faith-based organization will use Community Foundation Match Day gifts to add furniture to its houses, curriculum for participants, training for peer support specialists and drug and alcohol awareness for local students.
Gifts help seniors live their best life
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County uses gifts from Match Day 2021 for social, recreational and health programs. Gifts helped sponsor a recent Friday Fun Night featuring karaoke. The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is participating in the Community Foundation Match Day, with gifts helping those age...
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
November is National Adoption Month
National Adoption Month is celebrated every November to bring national awareness on adoption issues and to bring attention to the need for adoptive families for the children within the foster care system. National Adoption Month also celebrates the families who have grown through adoption. Since September of 2015, Shelby County Children Services has finalized 47 adoptions of children in the agency’s permanent custody.
Senior spotlight
Jim Palmisano from Sidney has been a member of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County since 2019. “I enjoy volunteering for the many events we have here at the Center. The fitness room is another reason I like coming and the people are great and they have something for everyone,” said Palmisano when asked about his favorite things at the Senior Center.
Larson to retire from Edison State Community College
PIQUA – Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State Community College, will be retiring in June 2023 after serving the college for almost seven years. Larson celebrated her retirement following the State of the College event on Oct. 12 where faculty, staff, and community members honored her work at the college.
Armstrong Museum caps off year with time capsule
WAPAKONETA – The Armstrong Air & Space Museum is calling upon the community to submit potential donations for an upcoming time capsule ceremony. Potential donations will start being accepted during the museum’s “Grand Illumination” event on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m., which officially kicks off the holiday season and the end of the museum’s 50th celebrations.
OSU Club collects blood
Buckeyeman, portrayed by Larry Lokai, far right, walks past Roger Bender, far left, of Fort Loramie, during a blood drive organized by the Shelby County OSU Alumni Club and Community Blood Center at the Sidney Veterans’ Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Lokai was helping setup a photo using his Ohio letters for a picture taken by Community Blood Center Public Relations and Marketing Manager Mark Pompilio, not pictured. Blood donors holding the letters are, left to right, starting second from left, Brian Barhorst, of Minster, Jack Schmiesing, of Anna, and Mike Allman, of DeGraff. Lokai also handed out humorous door prizes.
Caregiving through holidays webinar, Dec. 5
DAYTON — Dealing With Stress & Greif: Caregiving Through the Holidays is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The workshop is presented by Bonnie Orlins, LISW-S, ACHP-SW, Bereavement Counseling Professional from Pathways of Hope, the grief center at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Registration is requested by Dec. 2 by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.
Community Blood Center offering free WinterFest tickets or Kroger gift cards to donors
DAYTON — To boost blood donations for the upcoming holiday season, the Dayton Community Blood Center is offering a reward to donors. Everyone who registers to donate Friday, Nov. 18 or Saturday, Nov. 19 will receive a free ticket to Kings Island’s WinterFest or a Kroger $10 gift card.
Dayton church holds 92nd annual ‘Waffle Shop’ today
DAYTON — The Christ Episcopal Church will be holding its 92nd annual Waffle Shop today, and like last year it will be a carry-out only event. Customers will be able to order off their website at daytonchristepiscopal.com/waffle-shop. Pick-up will only be available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday...
Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosts ‘Pet Afflaire Gala’
DAYTON — Saturday night the Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosted its 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala. The event held at the Dayton Arcade featured an array of guests and their pets. It featured a live and silent auction of more than 50 times to help raise money for...
Honoring Fort Loramie heroes
FORT LORAMIE — The annual Veterans Day program at Fort Loramie High School was held on Friday, Nov. 11. The day began with breakfast being served to the veterans and their guests that was offered by the school’s National Honor Society. During the assembly there was a feature...
The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022
PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
Tri-County Board schedules move to 25A office
TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will close its office on Wayne Street in Troy Friday afternoon to begin the transition to its new facility at 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The office is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the new location. Email and phone services will be unavailable during the move.
Register to win with Dayton CBC
DAYTON — Help boost the Thanksgiving holiday week blood supply and the special need for type O negative blood by donating Friday, Nov. 18, or Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Dayton Community Blood Center Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. in Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate will receive...
Out of the past
———— The congregational meeting announced to be held at the Presbyterian Church after the morning service yesterday was postponed until next Sunday morning on account of the small attendance occasioned by the bad weather. 100 Years. November 15, 1922. Members of city council at their meeting last...
City’s Christmas Tree ready for lighting
GREENVILLE — Most of the lights in downtown Greenville had already been strung before Monday morning, thanks to the incredible work performed by Matt Myers’ City of Greenville Street Department crews. However, there was one last piece of the puzzle that was missing – the Christmas Tree.
