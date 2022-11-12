ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily 11-14-22 Bay Area HS football team ends blowout loss with wild cheap shot

A Bay Area high school football program is under scrutiny for at least the second time this year after a late hit in a blowout game caused a head injury to a backup quarterback. Windsor High School was crushing Pleasant Hill's College Park High School, 41-15, in a playoff game on Friday, with backup quarterback Tyler Swanson in to bring the game to a close with a series of kneel-downs in the final two minutes. That's when a College Park player sprinted around Windsor’s offensive line and drilled the kneeling QB with a late and dirty hit.  
Nunge scores 23 in Xavier's 78-65 win against Fairfield

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge's 23 points helped Xavier defeat Fairfield 78-65 on Tuesday night. Nunge added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Musketeers (3-0). Adam Kunkel scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Zach Freemantle was 6 of 13 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.
Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
