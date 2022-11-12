ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco launches Safe Shopper Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco is officially kicking off the Safe Shopper Initiative around Union Square. As we approach the post-Thanksgiving shopping season, the city will be deploying additional police and community ambassadors to the area. San Francisco's Union Square is already buzzing with activity and that activity is only...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

24th Street BART station reopens after equipment problem, smoke seen from trackway

SAN FRANCISCO - The 24th Street BART station briefly closed Monday evening due to smoke coming from the trackway, officials say. The station closure was confirmed on Twitter at 6:59 p.m. by BART officials. The closure caused a major delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions. BART initially mentioned an equipment problem.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

KTVU FOX 2

48,000 University of California academic workers on strike across 10 campuses

BERKELEY, Calif. - Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers at all 10 University of California campuses walked off the job Monday, calling for better pay and benefits. The strike by researchers, postdoctoral scholars, tutors, teaching assistants and graders threatens to disrupt classroom and laboratory instruction across the statewide university system just weeks ahead of final exams in December.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dump truck rolls over causing backup on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO - Traffic is backed up ahead of Tuesday's evening commute on the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge/Interstate-80 east of Treasure Island Road in San Francisco. California Highway Patrol reported the right lines were blocked and that there is an overturned dump truck that rolled over. The incident was reported at around 3:52 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

720 citations issued, 19 cars impounded following San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE, Calif., - Police in San Jose issued over 700 citations and impounded 19 cars following a sideshow on Saturday night near Monterey Road and Branham Lane. Someone even reported being carjacked. As of Sunday morning, police were still processing paperwork and towing hundreds of cars. Over and over...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley investigating police texts alleging arrest quotas of the homeless

BERKELEY, Calif. - The city of Berkeley has launched an outside investigation into leaked texts and allegations from an ousted police officer claiming the department's bike patrol unit was engaged in arrest quotas and a sergeant was sending anti-homeless texts. City spokesman Matthai Chakko told KTVU on Tuesday in an...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'

CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
KTVU FOX 2

Man charged with attacking Berkeley restaurateur after denied free food

BERKELEY, Calif. - Surveillance video captured a frightening attack of a Thai restaurant manager in downtown Berkeley. The incident happened on Shattuck Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. "A man came into the restaurant, and he demanded some free food," said Officer Byron White, a Berkeley police spokesman. When the...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman shot dead near Oakland BART station, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman was shot and killed in Oakland last night, police said. Officers were called to 40th Street near the MacArthur BART station just before 8 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They found the woman at the scene who had been shot by an unknown person, they said.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland firefighters battled 125 fires on Caltrans property in 12 months

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland firefighters have responded to more than 125 fires on Caltrans property over 12 months, prompting questions about cost and responsibility. A four-page informational report was presented to the city’s Finance and Management Committee Tuesday. It was requested by two council members following a series of fires along Interstate 580 in Oakland and ongoing encampment fires on Caltrans property within city limits.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cal fires offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and OL coach

BERKELEY, Calif. - California fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure on Sunday with the Bears on a six-game losing streak. The Bears (3-7) rank near the bottom of the Pac-12 in total offense (5.42 yards per play), rushing (3.40 yards per carry) and scoring (23.2 points per game).
BERKELEY, CA

