KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco launches Safe Shopper Initiative
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco is officially kicking off the Safe Shopper Initiative around Union Square. As we approach the post-Thanksgiving shopping season, the city will be deploying additional police and community ambassadors to the area. San Francisco's Union Square is already buzzing with activity and that activity is only...
KTVU FOX 2
24th Street BART station reopens after equipment problem, smoke seen from trackway
SAN FRANCISCO - The 24th Street BART station briefly closed Monday evening due to smoke coming from the trackway, officials say. The station closure was confirmed on Twitter at 6:59 p.m. by BART officials. The closure caused a major delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions. BART initially mentioned an equipment problem.
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
48,000 University of California academic workers on strike across 10 campuses
BERKELEY, Calif. - Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers at all 10 University of California campuses walked off the job Monday, calling for better pay and benefits. The strike by researchers, postdoctoral scholars, tutors, teaching assistants and graders threatens to disrupt classroom and laboratory instruction across the statewide university system just weeks ahead of final exams in December.
KTVU FOX 2
Police activity shuts down portion of El Camino Real in Redwood City
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Police in Redwood City shut down an area along El Camino Real Monday evening. Authorities did not provide information on what led up to the closure, but said El Camino Real is closed between Vera and Roosevelt.
KTVU FOX 2
Dump truck rolls over causing backup on Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO - Traffic is backed up ahead of Tuesday's evening commute on the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge/Interstate-80 east of Treasure Island Road in San Francisco. California Highway Patrol reported the right lines were blocked and that there is an overturned dump truck that rolled over. The incident was reported at around 3:52 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Men tied to Hells Angels arrested for assaults at Chris Stapleton show
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police on Tuesday arrested five men with ties to the Hells Angels, in connection with two assaults at a concert back in June-- one which resulted in the death of a man and the other which seriously injured an off-duty police officer. The two...
KTVU FOX 2
Key races in Alameda County remain too tight to call
Two key races in Alameda County remain too tight to call as ballots are still being counted. The mayoral race and the district attorney's race both remain undecided.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters urges patience as ballots are counted
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Nearly a week after election night, votes are still being counted in Santa Clara County and two close races for mayor haven’t been decided in the City of Santa Clara and San Jose. There are still over 100,000 votes to be counted in Santa Clara...
KTVU FOX 2
720 citations issued, 19 cars impounded following San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE, Calif., - Police in San Jose issued over 700 citations and impounded 19 cars following a sideshow on Saturday night near Monterey Road and Branham Lane. Someone even reported being carjacked. As of Sunday morning, police were still processing paperwork and towing hundreds of cars. Over and over...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 50,000 UC student employees set to strike, say they can't afford to live with current wages
BERKELEY, Calif. - Nearly 50,000 UC student employees across the state will be out of class and on the picket lines on Monday as members of the United Auto Workers Union are demanding a fair contract, after months of bargaining with the University of California. "We are asking for wages...
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley investigating police texts alleging arrest quotas of the homeless
BERKELEY, Calif. - The city of Berkeley has launched an outside investigation into leaked texts and allegations from an ousted police officer claiming the department's bike patrol unit was engaged in arrest quotas and a sergeant was sending anti-homeless texts. City spokesman Matthai Chakko told KTVU on Tuesday in an...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother, son die in Walnut Creek townhome fire
Contra Contra Costa County fire investigators want to know what caused a deadly fire in Walnut Creek Monday morning that killed an elderly woman and her adult son in their townhome. Allie Rasmus reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Man allegedly stabbed with sword in Vallejo
Neighbors in Vallejo say a men they know was allegedly stabbed with a sword over a housing dispute. One person was allegedly shot to death during the same incident.
KTVU FOX 2
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
KTVU FOX 2
United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'
CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
KTVU FOX 2
Man charged with attacking Berkeley restaurateur after denied free food
BERKELEY, Calif. - Surveillance video captured a frightening attack of a Thai restaurant manager in downtown Berkeley. The incident happened on Shattuck Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. "A man came into the restaurant, and he demanded some free food," said Officer Byron White, a Berkeley police spokesman. When the...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman shot dead near Oakland BART station, police say
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman was shot and killed in Oakland last night, police said. Officers were called to 40th Street near the MacArthur BART station just before 8 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They found the woman at the scene who had been shot by an unknown person, they said.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland firefighters battled 125 fires on Caltrans property in 12 months
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland firefighters have responded to more than 125 fires on Caltrans property over 12 months, prompting questions about cost and responsibility. A four-page informational report was presented to the city’s Finance and Management Committee Tuesday. It was requested by two council members following a series of fires along Interstate 580 in Oakland and ongoing encampment fires on Caltrans property within city limits.
KTVU FOX 2
Cal fires offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and OL coach
BERKELEY, Calif. - California fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure on Sunday with the Bears on a six-game losing streak. The Bears (3-7) rank near the bottom of the Pac-12 in total offense (5.42 yards per play), rushing (3.40 yards per carry) and scoring (23.2 points per game).
