Argument leads to deadly apartment shooting, police say
Metro police said the homicide was reported in the 1700 block of E. Karen Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.
One dead following argument in central Las Vegas valley apartment complex
A man is dead following an argument inside an apartment in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue on Monday, according to Las Vegas police.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Police investigating stabbing, witness video could help
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating after three adult men were stabbed at Craig Ranch Regional Park Saturday. Very few details from officers since the stabbings; however, witnesses like Zachary Barnes said it started after two teenage skaters got into an argument, and one of them called their three adult uncles to intervene.
news3lv.com
LVMPD asking public for help identifying 3 suspects involved in armed robbery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department needs the public's help identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery. On Monday at about 10:56 p.m., three suspects were involved in a robbery with a deadly weapon at a business near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard. Authorities...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 10-year-old boy
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday morning. According to police, Josiah Collins was last seen at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday near the 2700 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard. Police say Collins...
4 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that 4 people died due to the accident. The vehicle that the family was traveling in was involved in an accident which resulted in the vehicle bursting into flames. All...
Rapper Blueface arrested in Las Vegas on attempted murder charge
Los Angeles rapper Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas on attempted murder charges related to an early October shooting, Metro police said.
news3lv.com
Nye County authorities search for armed robbery suspect out of Pahrump
Pahrump (KSNV) — Detectives with the Nye County Sherriff's Office are asking for the public's help locating a robbery suspect who they say stole from two separate locations over the weekend. The first incident occurred Friday, November 11, at around 2 a.m. at a Pahrump area Rebel Gas Station...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police, a fatal crash was reported in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. A 2016 white Porsche Carrera was traveling...
news3lv.com
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
8newsnow.com
Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
8 News Now
8 inmates face charges in connection with prison riot outside Las Vegas first described as ‘disturbance’
Eight inmates face charges in connection with a prison riot last December in what the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) initially called a disturbance.
Pregnant Juvenile Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In North Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
North Las Vegas Police responded to a pedestrian crash that critically injured a pregnant juvenile in North Las Vegas. The crash happened on Friday at Winder Avenue and Losee Road around 6:15 p.m. According to the police, the unidentified juvenile was jaywalking crossing Losee when she was hit by a...
8 News Now
Las Vegas police: DUI driver was going 81 mph before killing son, injuring father in crash
A suspected drunk driver who killed a man and injured his father on Tuesday was driving nearly double the speed limit moments before impact, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Man arrested for deadly January 2021 shooting in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested last week for the January 2021 killing of a 35-year-old man that had escalated from a car crash. Marquis White, 29, was arrested on Nov. 2 on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Henderson police and fire departments responded […]
2 killed in separate homicides in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police said two people died in two separate homicides in the city within the past 24 hours.
8 News Now
Las Vegas police: Man, 18, arrested for deadly shooting during argument over money
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old young man was arrested earlier this week for an October shooting that resulted from a money dispute, Las Vegas police said. Yobani Fierro was arrested on several charges, including murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and assault […]
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas celebrates longtime residents with recognition event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas leaders took some time to recognize several of the city's longtime residents on Monday. The city hosted a recognition event for people who have lived in North Las Vegas for at least 50 years. Attendees enjoyed a breakfast and a special presentation...
‘This isn’t the end, we’re going to find you,’ Family of Las Vegas motorcyclist killed in unsolved hit-and-run speak out
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hit-and-run in the north valley that left a well-known motorcyclist dead remains unsolved over three weeks later. The crash happened on Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. along the westbound Durango Drive exit of the 215 in Centennial Hills. At the time, Nevada State Police (NSP) said Tony Tomas, 27, died […]
