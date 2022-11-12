ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

North Las Vegas Police investigating stabbing, witness video could help

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating after three adult men were stabbed at Craig Ranch Regional Park Saturday. Very few details from officers since the stabbings; however, witnesses like Zachary Barnes said it started after two teenage skaters got into an argument, and one of them called their three adult uncles to intervene.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 10-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday morning. According to police, Josiah Collins was last seen at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday near the 2700 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard. Police say Collins...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nye County authorities search for armed robbery suspect out of Pahrump

Pahrump (KSNV) — Detectives with the Nye County Sherriff's Office are asking for the public's help locating a robbery suspect who they say stole from two separate locations over the weekend. The first incident occurred Friday, November 11, at around 2 a.m. at a Pahrump area Rebel Gas Station...
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Man arrested for deadly January 2021 shooting in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested last week for the January 2021 killing of a 35-year-old man that had escalated from a car crash. Marquis White, 29, was arrested on Nov. 2 on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Henderson police and fire departments responded […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Man, 18, arrested for deadly shooting during argument over money

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old young man was arrested earlier this week for an October shooting that resulted from a money dispute, Las Vegas police said. Yobani Fierro was arrested on several charges, including murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and assault […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas celebrates longtime residents with recognition event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas leaders took some time to recognize several of the city's longtime residents on Monday. The city hosted a recognition event for people who have lived in North Las Vegas for at least 50 years. Attendees enjoyed a breakfast and a special presentation...
LAS VEGAS, NV

