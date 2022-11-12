Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
‘Scrappy Sisters’ donates quilts to Covington Co. Sheriff’s toy drive
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of Covington County quilters is making this a special Christmas for some local children. The group, known as the “Scrappy Sisters,” has made and donated more than 1,200 quilts to senior citizens, cancer patients and storm victims since 2014. This year, group...
WDAM-TV
Solicitor General Scott Stewart speaks in Lamar Co.
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A special guest spoke Tuesday evening in Lamar County. Solicitor General Scott Stewart spoke in front of Lamar County Republicans Tuesday evening, informing the public about what his job entails and what they are working on now. As Solicitor General, Stewart argues the state appellate...
WDAM-TV
Songfest event helps top $1M for Make-A-Wish
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department holds Defensive Driving Certification Course
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers in Jones County are doing their best to keep the roads safe during this holiday season. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department will have its annual Defensive Driving Certification Course. The test challenges each officer’s ability to maneuver forward and...
Squatters ordered to leave home on Hankins Middle School property in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing the […]
Mississippi Press
Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
WDAM-TV
Laurel double homicide update
WLOX
Texas man sentenced to 15 years for inappropriately touching children in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Texas man will serve the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. Julius Robert Palafox, 80, of San Antonio entered his plea on Oct. 31, 2022 and was sentenced on Nov. 14 by Circuit Court Judge Lawrence P. Bourgeois.
WAFF
Inmate killed in Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate who was serving a life sentence for a robbery in Mobile County was killed by another inmate at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility Tuesday. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kenneth Ray, 32, was taken to the infirmary after an inmate-on-inmate...
WDAM-TV
Nov. 17 is deadline for schools to join SAV JUUL lawsuit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Time is running out for school districts to join a Hattiesburg-based organization in a lawsuit against E-cigarette maker JUUL. The group, “Schools Against Vaping” has set a Nov. 17 deadline for schools to join a national class action lawsuit against that company. In September,...
WDAM-TV
Tips on Laurel double homicide suspect lead to search warrants in Ohio
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been weeks since Laurel Police Department accused Ronald Buckley of shooting and killing two people outside a laurel laundromat in broad daylight. Police Chief Tommy Cox has been reluctant to release specifics about the search until the Fremont Ohio Police Department announced officers executed...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. testing boot camp
An event at William Carey University allowed high school students to get an in-depth look at what it will truly look like to be college students going into the medical field. The University of Southern Mississippi invited students to the Thad Cochran Center as a part of the university’s International Education Week.
WDAM-TV
PRCC students awarded $55K in scholarship funds
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Scholarships through partnerships have given Pearl River Community College students opportunities for growth thanks to some generous donations provided by Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association. Students can breathe a little easier, knowing that they don’t have to worry so much about financial stressors. A total...
WDAM-TV
Comegys and Friends preparing for annual turkey giveaway
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Comegys and Friends Of The Community are once again having a turkey giveaway for Beat 5 in Jones County. Every year, the organization has been able to give away dozens of turkeys to families in need to have a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day. This...
WDAM-TV
PRCC Scholarships
wxxv25.com
Vancleave woman dies in fiery crash in Jackson County
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery single-car crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., identified the victim as Christina Osborn, 41, of Vancleave. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road on Saturday night, where a car was parked in...
WDAM-TV
Chi Omega’s ‘Songfest’ helps sorority hit $1M donation mark for Make-A-Wish Foundation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Chi Omega sorority on the University of Southern Miss campus reached a major milestone in their support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. After last week’s “Songfest,” the sorority brought in over $315,000 in donations and passed the $1 million mark for the charity.
WLOX
Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday fatal shooting. Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution. Gulfport Police responded to a report of a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street to a report of a homicide...
WLOX
Potential buyers may now submit bids for Singing River Health System
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is moving forward with the sale of Singing River Health System. During an executive session Monday morning, county supervisors approved the request for proposals process to sell the county-owned hospital system. That means potential buyers have until March 10, 2023 to submit their bids to purchase SRHS.
WDAM-TV
A year in tourism for Hattiesburg
