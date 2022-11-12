ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MS

WDAM-TV

Solicitor General Scott Stewart speaks in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A special guest spoke Tuesday evening in Lamar County. Solicitor General Scott Stewart spoke in front of Lamar County Republicans Tuesday evening, informing the public about what his job entails and what they are working on now. As Solicitor General, Stewart argues the state appellate...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Songfest event helps top $1M for Make-A-Wish

Marco's Chicken and Waffles provided a hot thanksgiving meal to warm the hearts of those in the community. A group of Covington County quilters is making this a special Christmas for some local children. The Hub City welcomes its 36th mural. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department holds Defensive Driving Certification Course

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers in Jones County are doing their best to keep the roads safe during this holiday season. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department will have its annual Defensive Driving Certification Course. The test challenges each officer’s ability to maneuver forward and...
Mississippi Press

Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel double homicide update

Player of the Week: Taylorsville junior RB Cobey Craft. Marco's Chicken and Waffles provided a hot thanksgiving meal to warm the hearts of those in the community. Solicitor General Scott Stewart spoke in front of Lamar County Republicans Tuesday evening. 10pm Headlines 11/15. Updated: 3 hours ago.
LAUREL, MS
WAFF

Inmate killed in Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate who was serving a life sentence for a robbery in Mobile County was killed by another inmate at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility Tuesday. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kenneth Ray, 32, was taken to the infirmary after an inmate-on-inmate...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WDAM-TV

Nov. 17 is deadline for schools to join SAV JUUL lawsuit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Time is running out for school districts to join a Hattiesburg-based organization in a lawsuit against E-cigarette maker JUUL. The group, “Schools Against Vaping” has set a Nov. 17 deadline for schools to join a national class action lawsuit against that company. In September,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Tips on Laurel double homicide suspect lead to search warrants in Ohio

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been weeks since Laurel Police Department accused Ronald Buckley of shooting and killing two people outside a laurel laundromat in broad daylight. Police Chief Tommy Cox has been reluctant to release specifics about the search until the Fremont Ohio Police Department announced officers executed...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Co. testing boot camp

An event at William Carey University allowed high school students to get an in-depth look at what it will truly look like to be college students going into the medical field. The University of Southern Mississippi invited students to the Thad Cochran Center as a part of the university's International Education Week.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

PRCC students awarded $55K in scholarship funds

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Scholarships through partnerships have given Pearl River Community College students opportunities for growth thanks to some generous donations provided by Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association. Students can breathe a little easier, knowing that they don’t have to worry so much about financial stressors. A total...
POPLARVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Comegys and Friends preparing for annual turkey giveaway

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Comegys and Friends Of The Community are once again having a turkey giveaway for Beat 5 in Jones County. Every year, the organization has been able to give away dozens of turkeys to families in need to have a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day. This...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

PRCC Scholarships

Player of the Week: Taylorsville junior RB Cobey Craft. Marco's Chicken and Waffles provided a hot thanksgiving meal to warm the hearts of those in the community. Solicitor General Scott Stewart spoke in front of Lamar County Republicans Tuesday evening. 10pm Headlines 11/15. Updated: 2 hours ago.
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

Vancleave woman dies in fiery crash in Jackson County

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery single-car crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., identified the victim as Christina Osborn, 41, of Vancleave. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road on Saturday night, where a car was parked in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday fatal shooting. Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution. Gulfport Police responded to a report of a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street to a report of a homicide...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Potential buyers may now submit bids for Singing River Health System

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is moving forward with the sale of Singing River Health System. During an executive session Monday morning, county supervisors approved the request for proposals process to sell the county-owned hospital system. That means potential buyers have until March 10, 2023 to submit their bids to purchase SRHS.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

A year in tourism for Hattiesburg

Time is running out for school districts to join a Hattiesburg-based organization in a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker JUUL. As the cooler weather approaches, the City of Columbia is getting ready for year five of its holiday festivities. FARMtastic agriculture field trip. Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT.
HATTIESBURG, MS

