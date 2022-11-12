ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, MI

DeWitt captures fifth straight regional title with 29-16 win over Linden

By Nathaniel Bott, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

LINDEN – DeWitt had to sweat it out last week before extending its district title streak, needing three overtimes before surviving against Mount Pleasant.

Panthers coach Rob Zimmerman hoped that could be the moment his young squad got accustomed to the postseason, with another streak to defend on Friday night in Linden.

And despite starting three sophomores and three freshmen, DeWitt's blend of youth and experience was enough to get the job done as the Panthers captured a fifth consecutive Division 3 regional title with a 29-16 win.

"They're all great, and for us to get our fifth consecutive with these guys is pretty special," Zimmerman said. This is a really young group, and we don't have a ton of seniors, but we've just progressed so much. It wasn't the prettiest game, but when you get to this point and can move on, you take it. I'm super proud of the way we kept fighting and for these guys to get to play in the semifinals is a great accomplishment."

DeWitt used a strong defensive performance, forcing three second-half turnovers — one that set up the Panthers at the Linden 2-yard line – and came up with a huge goal line stand in the second quarter.

"We keep getting better on defense. We struggled a lot early on in the season and we made some adjustments and they played really well tonight," Zimmerman said. "Obviously, Linden played their hearts out, they were a senior-dominated team and this was their year so it's a really good win for us."

DeWitt senior quarterback/wide receiver and defensive back Bryce Kurncz reeled in a 32-yard touchdown on DeWitt's opening drive and also hauled in an 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter. But defensively is where the Panthers stood out on Friday night.

"It means everything, and it's become a tradition around here so anything less is not what we are working for," Kurncz said. "We're trying to put together a run like the teams before us, and tonight our defense was huge, and I think it really boosted our confidence. Our offense has been good all season, but our defensive performance tonight was unbelievable."

Linden answered DeWitt's opening drive with a score of its own. But the Panthers responded following a long punt return and a 15-yard facemask, regaining the lead on a 25-yard touchdown run from Abram Larner. After Linden scored on a safety, DeWitt got the ball back late in the first half and got a field goal from Brandon Soltis as the clock expired to take a 16-9 lead into the break.

Kurncz's second touchdown and a 1-yard touchdown run from Landon Taber pushedDeWitt's lead to 29-9. Linden added one touchdown in the fourth quarter but was unable to get any closer.

Kurncz led DeWitt with five catches for 60 yards and added 98 yards on 20 carries on the ground. Taber rushed 14 times for 79 yards and a touchdown and Abram Larner ran or 47 yards and a score.

Quarterback Elliott Varner wasn't asked to do much through the air, but he went 6-of-13 for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

"We've grown a lot, and for (Larner) to come in and make those big plays like that, it's huge. You can't ask much more from a sophomore to come in and play like that," Kurncz said.

DeWitt (9-3) will play the winner of Saturday's game between Muskegon (9-2) and Zeeland West (10-1) next week in the Division 3 semifinals for a chance to make it to Ford Field.

Contact Nathaniel Bott at nbott@lsj.com and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: DeWitt captures fifth straight regional title with 29-16 win over Linden

Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

