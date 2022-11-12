ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYS Volleyball Regionals: Corning, Lansing advance to final 4; M-E, Tioga fall

By Andrew Legare, Elmira Star-Gazette
 4 days ago

Corning's impressive postseason run continued Friday with a 3-1 victory over Section 1 champion Mamaroneck that put the Hawks into the New York state Class AA volleyball final four for the first time since 2016.

The Hawks bounced back from a 15-25 loss in the opening set at John Jay Cross River High School with set victories of 25-19, 25-21 and 26-24. Corning rallied in the final set, which had its start delayed by a fire alarm that went off for about 20 minutes and led to the gymnasium being cleared briefly.

Corning (15-4) swept Section 9's Pine Bush in a sub-regional Wednesday after posting a 3-0 victory over top-seeded Ithaca in the Section 4 final last weekend . Including a semifinal win over Elmira, Corning has won 12 of 13 sets during the postseason.

"I'm so proud of these girls; they are truly amazing," Hawks coach Barb Smith said. "We're a way different team than we were at the start of the season. They've worked hard and put a lot of time in to get better."

Mamaroneck finished with a 22-2 record.

What's Next : The final four will be played at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Nov. 19 and 20. Class AA pool play begins at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 19. The Class AA championship match is set for noon Nov. 20.

Class B: Hendrick Hudson tops Maine-Endwell

Maine-Endwell picked up a win in the second set to even its Class B regional final against Hendrick Hudson before the Sailors took the final two sets for a 3-1 victory at John Jay Cross River High School.

The Spartans (10-5) started slowly, dropping the first set by a 25-8 margin, before pulling out a 25-21 victory in the second set. Hendrick Hudson (22-0) took the final two sets by scores of 25-19, 25-18.

Aleciyah Brodley had 9 kills, 8 digs and 3 blocks for Maine-Endwell. Carly Siock added 9 digs, 15 assists and 6 kills. Emily Janik contributed 13 digs.

Class C: Lansing sweeps Skaneateles

Lansing's unbeaten season continued with a dominant performance against Section 3 champion Skaneateles on Saturday afternoon at Owego Free Academy, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16, in a Class C regional final.

What's Next : The Bobcats (21-0) will compete in the state pool-play semifinals Nov. 19 at Cool Insuring Arena. Competition begins at 8:30 a.m. The championship match is scheduled for noon Nov. 20 at the same site.

Lansing is seeking the program's first state title.

Class D: Mount Academy tops Tioga

Mount Academy of Section 9 trailed 5-0 in the opening set before taking control Saturday in a sweep over Tioga in a Class D regional final at Owego, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12.

Reese Howey had five kills, five blocks and four digs for Tioga (19-3). Kyra Bailey contributed 10 assists and six service points.

Defending state champion Mount Academy improved to 17-0.

Follow Andrew Legare on Twitter: @SGAndrewLegare . You can also reach him at alegare@gannett.com . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: NYS Volleyball Regionals: Corning, Lansing advance to final 4; M-E, Tioga fall

