Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
Change Made To 11/14 WWE Raw Match
A tag team match is now a singles match. WWE announced that Matt Riddle will face Chad Gable on the November 14 episode of WWE Raw. The bout was originally announced as being Riddle & Elias against Gable & Otis. No reason was given for the change. From WWE:. Chad...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books SmackDown Women’s Title Match For Survivor Series WarGames
Triple H became WWE’s Chief Content Officer and immediately introduced drastic changes to the overall product and presentation. The Game renamed the annual Survivor Series premium live event to Survivor Series WarGames. The premium live event will feature two WarGames matches, a concept Triple H had already successfully experimented...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE
WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.
PWMania
Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Involved in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament, but Mustafa Ali was announced instead. In terms of why Mysterio was left out of the tournament, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Mysterio is suffering from a foot or ankle injury. Meltzer had the following to...
Two Names Advance In WWE SmackDown World Cup On 11/11 WWE SmackDown
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman advanced in the SmackDown World Cup. Escobar knocked off Shinsuke Nakamura with an Avalanche Phantom Driver while Strowman made short work of Jinder Mahal, finishing him with a Monster Bomb. Mustafa Ali, Sami Zayn, Butch, and Ricochet are the four other...
nodq.com
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. Big E from WWE Survivor Series 2021
From WWE: WWE Champion Big E faces off with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for bragging rights in a Champion vs. Champion collision at Survivor Series 2021: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
tjrwrestling.net
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE World Cup
Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was originally set to be part of the WWE World Cup on SmackDown but injury meant he was pulled from the tournament. It was announced on the November 4th edition of Smackdown that WWE will be doing a World Cup tournament with the winner of the competition receiving a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Superstar Pitches Interesting Roman Reigns Match For WrestleMania 39
Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer suggested that Gunther might be the opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania during a recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Before Reigns defeated Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal at Crown Jewel, Dreamer claimed that there weren’t many suitable opponents left after victory was certain. Gunther recently defeated former World Champion Rey Mysterio to defend his Intercontinental Championship successfully.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on Mustafa Ali’s WWE Status Following World Cup Announcement, Ali Reacts
Mustafa Ali was announced for the WWE SmackDown World Cup on Friday night, along with 7 blue brand Superstars, but word is that he is not a full-time SmackDown roster member just yet. Ali is currently working a program on RAW with WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, and last...
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens Addresses WWE Raw Absence
Kevin Owens addressed his absence from WWE TV during the November 12 house show which took place at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL. During the ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ show, Kevin Owens faced Austin Theory in singles action. After Owens picked up the victory, he...
