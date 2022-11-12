ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dallas 103, L.A. Clippers 101

L.A. CLIPPERS (101) George 7-13 8-8 23, Morris Sr. 7-11 3-4 18, Zubac 0-2 3-4 3, Jackson 3-7 0-0 6, Kennard 0-0 0-0 0, Covington 1-2 0-0 3, Batum 7-7 1-2 22, Coffey 0-0 2-2 2, Mann 1-1 0-0 2, N.Powell 2-10 0-0 5, Wall 6-11 4-6 17. Totals 34-64 21-26 101.
Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121

BROOKLYN (121) Durant 8-15 11-11 27, O'Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Claxton 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-7 1-1 4, Sumner 4-9 9-9 18, Edwards 2-4 1-2 6, Simmons 5-7 1-2 11, Watanabe 4-8 0-0 11, Sharpe 2-4 2-2 7, Curry 3-6 2-2 9, Duke Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Mills 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 40-81 30-33 121.
Doncic, Mavs blow big lead, hang on to beat Clippers 103-101

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic was a little confused reacting to a key 3-pointer that helped Dallas avoid a loss after blowing a 25-point lead against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Mavericks superstar gave the home crowd the universal “hush” symbol with an index finger to...
DALLAS, TX
N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111

NEW YORK (118) Barrett 5-18 8-14 18, Randle 5-11 3-3 15, Hartenstein 1-4 0-0 2, Brunson 10-20 4-4 25, Reddish 7-13 3-3 19, Toppin 3-4 0-0 9, Sims 5-7 1-1 11, Quickley 5-10 0-0 13, Rose 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 44-93 19-25 118.
UTAH STATE
Bradley 89, E. Michigan 61

E. MICHIGAN (1-2) Bates 6-14 5-6 20, Geeter 1-2 0-0 2, Golson 5-8 1-1 11, Acuff 3-8 0-0 7, Farrakhan 3-10 0-0 6, Lovejoy 2-7 1-2 5, Billingsley 1-2 0-0 2, Jihad 2-2 0-0 4, Randle 2-3 0-0 4, Savicevic 0-2 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 0-0 0-0 0, Zaher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 7-9 61.
MICHIGAN STATE
No. 6 Kansas 69, No. 7 Duke 64

DUKE (2-1) Mitchell 3-7 1-2 7, Filipowski 6-18 4-4 17, Young 3-4 0-0 6, Proctor 3-9 2-2 9, Roach 6-17 3-4 16, Lively 2-3 0-0 4, Blakes 1-5 3-4 5, Grandison 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 13-16 64.
LAWRENCE, KS
Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84

MEMPHIS (1-1) Dandridge 2-4 2-4 6, Williams 7-12 7-9 21, Davis 6-15 4-5 18, Kennedy 3-11 2-2 10, Lomax 0-8 2-2 2, McCadden 2-4 1-2 6, J.Lawson 3-4 0-0 8, Hardaway 3-8 0-0 8, C.Lawson 2-4 1-2 5, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 19-26 84.
MEMPHIS, TN
Pepperdine 94, Vanguard 80

VANGUARD (0-1) Larsen 3-4 1-1 7, White 8-23 3-4 22, I.Davis 3-12 1-2 7, Sims 4-7 0-0 9, Willis 2-7 5-6 10, Metz 3-7 0-0 7, Knox 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Prevost 1-2 0-0 2, Dzesi 0-1 0-0 0, Swartz 2-2 0-1 4, Bahadoor 1-1 0-0 3, Padilla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 13-18 80.

