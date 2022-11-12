Read full article on original website
Dallas 103, L.A. Clippers 101
L.A. CLIPPERS (101) George 7-13 8-8 23, Morris Sr. 7-11 3-4 18, Zubac 0-2 3-4 3, Jackson 3-7 0-0 6, Kennard 0-0 0-0 0, Covington 1-2 0-0 3, Batum 7-7 1-2 22, Coffey 0-0 2-2 2, Mann 1-1 0-0 2, N.Powell 2-10 0-0 5, Wall 6-11 4-6 17. Totals 34-64 21-26 101.
Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121
BROOKLYN (121) Durant 8-15 11-11 27, O'Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Claxton 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-7 1-1 4, Sumner 4-9 9-9 18, Edwards 2-4 1-2 6, Simmons 5-7 1-2 11, Watanabe 4-8 0-0 11, Sharpe 2-4 2-2 7, Curry 3-6 2-2 9, Duke Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Mills 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 40-81 30-33 121.
Doncic, Mavs blow big lead, hang on to beat Clippers 103-101
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic was a little confused reacting to a key 3-pointer that helped Dallas avoid a loss after blowing a 25-point lead against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Mavericks superstar gave the home crowd the universal “hush” symbol with an index finger to...
N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111
NEW YORK (118) Barrett 5-18 8-14 18, Randle 5-11 3-3 15, Hartenstein 1-4 0-0 2, Brunson 10-20 4-4 25, Reddish 7-13 3-3 19, Toppin 3-4 0-0 9, Sims 5-7 1-1 11, Quickley 5-10 0-0 13, Rose 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 44-93 19-25 118.
Bradley 89, E. Michigan 61
E. MICHIGAN (1-2) Bates 6-14 5-6 20, Geeter 1-2 0-0 2, Golson 5-8 1-1 11, Acuff 3-8 0-0 7, Farrakhan 3-10 0-0 6, Lovejoy 2-7 1-2 5, Billingsley 1-2 0-0 2, Jihad 2-2 0-0 4, Randle 2-3 0-0 4, Savicevic 0-2 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 0-0 0-0 0, Zaher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 7-9 61.
No. 6 Kansas 69, No. 7 Duke 64
DUKE (2-1) Mitchell 3-7 1-2 7, Filipowski 6-18 4-4 17, Young 3-4 0-0 6, Proctor 3-9 2-2 9, Roach 6-17 3-4 16, Lively 2-3 0-0 4, Blakes 1-5 3-4 5, Grandison 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 13-16 64.
Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84
MEMPHIS (1-1) Dandridge 2-4 2-4 6, Williams 7-12 7-9 21, Davis 6-15 4-5 18, Kennedy 3-11 2-2 10, Lomax 0-8 2-2 2, McCadden 2-4 1-2 6, J.Lawson 3-4 0-0 8, Hardaway 3-8 0-0 8, C.Lawson 2-4 1-2 5, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 19-26 84.
Pepperdine 94, Vanguard 80
VANGUARD (0-1) Larsen 3-4 1-1 7, White 8-23 3-4 22, I.Davis 3-12 1-2 7, Sims 4-7 0-0 9, Willis 2-7 5-6 10, Metz 3-7 0-0 7, Knox 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Prevost 1-2 0-0 2, Dzesi 0-1 0-0 0, Swartz 2-2 0-1 4, Bahadoor 1-1 0-0 3, Padilla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 13-18 80.
