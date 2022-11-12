Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday November 14th
Cooler fall-like conditions will be with us this week and basically remain with us as we look for very chilly air in place making it feel below seasonal. For your Monday, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest at 10-15 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers ending and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will shift to the north northwest and be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.
[WATCH]: Woman Rebukes Man Harassing Her at Crunch Fitness in Odessa, TX
One woman from Odessa, Texas had finally had enough, as you'll see in the video below. It had been going on for awhile. But finally, one young Texas woman from Odessa found the courage to rebuke a man who'd been harassing her during her workouts at her Crunch Fitness location.
Raising Cane’s Opening Date Is Set For It’s 3rd Location Here in Midland Odessa!
Get ready Permian Basin! Raising Cane's is set to open up their 3rd location here in the Midland Odessa area! Yep, bring on the Chicken fingers!. • NEW RAISING CANES LOCATION SET TO OPEN UP ON NOVEMBER 30TH!. The new location will be located at Loop 250 and Midkiff in...
More New Hot Spots Coming to Midland/Odessa
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Not just because the holidays are approaching but because of all the new fun stuff to do in Midland/Odessa. There are several new hot spots opening up and you guys should be the first to know. Hoop and Barrel. Hoop and Barrel...
Abilene woman celebrates 102nd birthday alongside friends at senior living community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Who knows the secret to a life long and well lived? One Abilene woman who just celebrated her 102nd birthday certainly knows! Sammi got to celebrate this big birthday with her Lyndale Abilene Senior Living community. Check out these great photos shared with KTAB/KRBC by Sagora, Lyndale’s parent company: The facility […]
Lawyer, school comment on Midland Christian arrests
MIDLAND, Texas — Dana Ellis, Jared Lee and Matthew Counts were arrested and indicted at the Midland County Courthouse Thursday after a grand jury found them guilty for failure to report and attempt to conceal child abuse. Matthew Counts' lawyer, Jeff Parras, said this is about an incident that...
Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
Report: North Abilene motel robbed at gunpoint
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A north Abilene motel was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. The robbery happened at a motel on the 2200 block of W Overland Trail just after 9:00 p.m. An incident report states a suspect jumped behind the counter and demanded money from a clerk while pointing a firearm. This suspect fled […]
cbs7.com
Permian Basin Mission Center packs 400 Thanksgiving meal boxes for families across West Texas
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin Mission Center teamed up with volunteers Saturday morning to pack Thanksgiving meal boxes for families across West Texas in need of meals for this upcoming holiday. First Baptist Odessa had 40 volunteers from their church pack the 400 Thanksgiving meal boxes that will be...
Suspected street racer accused in early morning crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after witnesses said he was allegedly street racing in West Odessa and caused a crash that injured multiple people. Joshua Burk, 31, has been charged with Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death. According to an arrest warrant, around 12:30 […]
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating aggravated robbery at northside motel
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a north side motel. According to an incident report, the victim stated the suspect jumped behind a counter and demanded money, while pointing a firearm at them. The suspect then fled before officers arrived. Track...
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
cbs7.com
Over 300 ECISD 2nd Graders received a brand new bike
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Christmas came a little early for 2nd graders at three ECISD elementary schools. Over 300 students at Cavazos, Cameron, and West Elementary received bikes thanks to Occidental Petroleum and Wish for Wheels. Wish for Wheels has been around for the last 18 years giving out over 75,000...
Popular Downtown Abilene restaurant reopens a month after ‘closing indefinitely’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Downtown Abilene hotspot, The Local, is reopening for business on Veterans Day, after being closed for a month due to ‘impacts of COVID.’ In a Facebook post from October, the restaurant said: “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what to do […]
Here’s How You Can Own Your Very Own Texas Ranch
If you've ever dreamt of owning your very own Texas ranch, then you're in luck. The Vista Valley Ranch is 185 acres of amazing ranch land just north of San Angelo in Coke County. Officially listed as Bronte, Texas, 76933. This is pure Texas. There's plenty of room for you...
Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury
MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
cbs7.com
Nimitz seventh grader arrested after claiming he had a gun
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A seventh-grade student at Nimitz Middle School was arrested Monday afternoon after he told other students he had a gun in his backpack. According to ECISD, a campus police officer was immediately called and found this claim to not be true, there was no gun on campus.
The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas
The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
cbs7.com
What you need to know about dog blood drives
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well, you’ve heard of blood drives for humans. But what about a blood drive for dogs?. Pets like humans need blood after traumatic injury or severe illness, that’s why this animal shelter is getting the word out about pet blood donations. “So, when they...
Man pushes wife through window amid argument, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly pushed his wife through a window. Christopher Aragon, 34, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to an affidavit, around 3:30 a.m. on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called […]
