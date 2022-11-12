TRUCKEE — Authorities are urging visitors to the North Lake Tahoe area to be aware of a spike in vehicle break-ins recently. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, over the weekend, they got reports from at least eight people who said their cars had been broken into. Deputies say the break-ins happened at various trailheads and businesses. No descriptions of any possible suspects have been given. The sheriff's office says the incidents should be an important reminder for people to not leave their valuables in plain sight, or in their vehicle at all.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO