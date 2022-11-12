ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

KCRA.com

Man accused in deadly Sacramento gas station shooting arrested in Chicago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested in Chicago on Monday in connection with thedeadly gas station shooting that happened in Sacramento in August. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 15) With the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, 22-year-old Rashawn Anderson was found and arrested in Chicago,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Complaint: Man threatened Sacramento government officials

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening Sacramento government officials, as well as a candidate running for office, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Alexander Francis Hoch sits in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Armed robbery suspects sought by Suisun City police

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for four men who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Sunday night, according to a statement from the Suisun City Police Department. On Sunday night around 11:55 p.m. a call came into dispatch about a vehicle that had crashed into a fence near a business in […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Citrus Heights shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A fight involving a group turned into a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 7700 block of Antelope...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

3 robberies and 2 attempted robberies occur overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies warn about rise in Tahoe-area vehicle break-ins

TRUCKEE — Authorities are urging visitors to the North Lake Tahoe area to be aware of a spike in vehicle break-ins recently. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, over the weekend, they got reports from at least eight people who said their cars had been broken into. Deputies say the break-ins happened at various trailheads and businesses. No descriptions of any possible suspects have been given. The sheriff's office says the incidents should be an important reminder for people to not leave their valuables in plain sight, or in their vehicle at all. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Crash Into Natomas Building Causes Multiple Injuries

Truxel Road Crash Injures Multiple People Inside Clothing Store. A car crash into a Natomas Ross Dress For Less store on November 12 left one person in critical condition and injured others. The accident occurred on Truxel Road between Gateway Park Boulevard and Natomas Crossing Drive around 8:50 p.m., with the vehicle ending up entirely inside the store. The Sacramento Fire Department reported that five people had suffered injuries and three were transported to a hospital. Two were treated at the scene and released. No additional information on the injuries or cause of the crash was released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at NorCal DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high visibility traffic and DUI saturation operation in West Sacramento on […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fair Oaks Hit-and-Run Results in Injuries

Hazel Avenue Intersection Location of Hit-and-Run With Injuries. A hit-and-run in Fair Oaks on November 10 caused injuries to the driver who was struck. The accident happened at the intersection of Hazel and Madison avenues around 2:21 p.m. All of the lanes were blocked by the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
FAIR OAKS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn man arrested for trespassing in Loomis garage

An Auburn man was arrested Nov. 3 on suspicion of burglary in Loomis. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported a deputy responded to a report of trespassing at a residence on King Road at 5:05 p.m. The homeowner stated she saw a male individual exiting her garage and holding...
LOOMIS, CA

