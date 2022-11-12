Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Man accused in deadly Sacramento gas station shooting arrested in Chicago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested in Chicago on Monday in connection with thedeadly gas station shooting that happened in Sacramento in August. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 15) With the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, 22-year-old Rashawn Anderson was found and arrested in Chicago,...
Placerville man’s body found hours after DUI crash occurred in the same area
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a Placerville man was found on Saturday near where a woman was arrested the night before as a drunken driving suspect, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Friday night, officers were sent to the area of Mosquito Road and Highway 50 after receiving reports of a crash […]
Man wanted for killing Natomas gas station employee arrested in Chicago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted for killing an employee at a Natomas gas station in August is now in custody. According to Sacramento Police, 22-year-old Rashawn Anderson was arrested in Chicago Monday. He faces extradition back to Sacramento to face homicide charges. CASE HISTORY. The shooting happened in...
KCRA.com
2 teenagers arrested after chase in stolen vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested Monday after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Sacramento, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 14) Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 7:30 a.m., which led to a chase. The chase...
Homeless man arrested on suspicion of arson after Carmichael meeting hall fire
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A 28-year-old unhoused man is now in custody after he allegedly set a Carmichael meeting hall on fire, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Last Monday, firefighters responded to a fire at 5809 Gibbons Dr. in Carmichael around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say the building is part...
KCRA.com
Complaint: Man threatened Sacramento government officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening Sacramento government officials, as well as a candidate running for office, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Alexander Francis Hoch sits in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
Armed robbery suspects sought by Suisun City police
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for four men who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Sunday night, according to a statement from the Suisun City Police Department. On Sunday night around 11:55 p.m. a call came into dispatch about a vehicle that had crashed into a fence near a business in […]
Tanzanite Park in Natomas closed temporarily due to a ‘diesel release’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tanzanite Community Park in Natomas is closed due to a cleanup of a “diesel release,” according to the Office of Spill Prevention and Response. The OSPR said that the source of the spill has stopped, but that the park will remain closed. There is personnel on the scene currently who are […]
Man killed in Citrus Heights shooting
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A fight involving a group turned into a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 7700 block of Antelope...
3 robberies and 2 attempted robberies occur overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded […]
Deputies warn about rise in Tahoe-area vehicle break-ins
TRUCKEE — Authorities are urging visitors to the North Lake Tahoe area to be aware of a spike in vehicle break-ins recently. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, over the weekend, they got reports from at least eight people who said their cars had been broken into. Deputies say the break-ins happened at various trailheads and businesses. No descriptions of any possible suspects have been given. The sheriff's office says the incidents should be an important reminder for people to not leave their valuables in plain sight, or in their vehicle at all.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Crash Into Natomas Building Causes Multiple Injuries
Truxel Road Crash Injures Multiple People Inside Clothing Store. A car crash into a Natomas Ross Dress For Less store on November 12 left one person in critical condition and injured others. The accident occurred on Truxel Road between Gateway Park Boulevard and Natomas Crossing Drive around 8:50 p.m., with the vehicle ending up entirely inside the store. The Sacramento Fire Department reported that five people had suffered injuries and three were transported to a hospital. Two were treated at the scene and released. No additional information on the injuries or cause of the crash was released.
Nearly all drivers were ticketed at NorCal DUI saturation
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high visibility traffic and DUI saturation operation in West Sacramento on […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fair Oaks Hit-and-Run Results in Injuries
Hazel Avenue Intersection Location of Hit-and-Run With Injuries. A hit-and-run in Fair Oaks on November 10 caused injuries to the driver who was struck. The accident happened at the intersection of Hazel and Madison avenues around 2:21 p.m. All of the lanes were blocked by the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Yolo County murder suspect dies by suicide in El Dorado County, sheriff's office says
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Multiple agencies are investigating after a Yolo County murder suspect died by suicide Sunday. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, they were on the lookout for a Yolo County suspect. Deputies found the vehicle on Ice House Road. The El Dorado County...
DA: Ex-St. Francis High coach kissed, groped 13-year-old victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former St. Francis High School coach was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor, the Sacramento County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday. Aaron Daniel Rios was a track and cross-country coach for the school at the time of the incident and he...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn man arrested for trespassing in Loomis garage
An Auburn man was arrested Nov. 3 on suspicion of burglary in Loomis. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported a deputy responded to a report of trespassing at a residence on King Road at 5:05 p.m. The homeowner stated she saw a male individual exiting her garage and holding...
KCRA.com
Man arrested on warrant, accused of making death threats to a public official, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police arrested a man on Saturday evening accused of making death threats to a public official. Officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in the 3000 block of C Street, the Sacramento Police Department said. The home is a few blocks north of McKinley Park.
Investigation launched after woman found dead in Shingle Springs apartment
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. — Detectives with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office are investigating after deputies found a woman dead in an apartment complex in Shingle Springs. Officials called the death suspicious in a Saturday morning Facebook post.
