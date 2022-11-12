Read full article on original website
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time set for No. 18 Texas vs. Baylor
On Nov. 25, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns will kick off against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Central on either ABC or ESPN, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. Following this weekend’s games, the network will be determined. In the all-time...
WacoTrib.com
Waco may scrap plan for hotel next to Baylor basketball arena
The city of Waco may scrap plans for a hotel across the street from Baylor University’s riverfront basketball arena set to open in a little more than a year. If the Waco City Council takes staff recommendations, the city would still build a parking garage at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue, but instead of a hotel rising several floors on top, the planned 450-spot garage would have retail space around it and an artistic facade, under a plan Assistant City Manager Paul Cain presented during a city council meeting Tuesday. The changes would allow the city to keep its spending on the garage to $19 million, as opposed to a $24.7 million estimate for the more complicated version able to integrate with a hotel developed by an outside firm.
WacoTrib.com
Drew goes for No. 400 at Baylor against nephew
Scott Drew will shoot for his 400th win in 20 seasons at Baylor against Northern Colorado on Monday night. Trying to stop him will be a player he knows very well. Drew’s nephew, Caleb Shaw, is a freshman guard who is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds. He’s a dead-eye shooter who has hit six of 10 3-pointers in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 start heading into Monday’s 7 p.m. game against No. 5 Baylor at the Ferrell Center.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin ISD superintendent receives UIL suspension
Marlin ISD superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued a two-year suspension and public reprimand from the University Interscholastic League’s State Executive Committee on Monday. Henson was ejected from Marlin's 33-20 loss to Crawford on Oct. 7 for going onto the field to argue with officials about a clock issue.
fox7austin.com
Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
Did you win? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
While the sour football defeats continue, someone in Central Texas isn't blinking an eye at them as they're focused on their latest win.
WacoTrib.com
Whooping cranes descend on Lake Waco en route to the Texas coast
Lake Waco got a visit this week from some famous feathered guests en route to their winter homes on the Texas coast. Birders on Sunday and Monday reported a flock of 40 or more whooping cranes on the mud flats near Reynolds Creek Park. The flock was a sizable part...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Central Texan $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
Well, it isn't a Texas Longhorns win but one Central Texas resident is feeling just fine after becoming a Texas Lottery millionaire.
KWTX
Structure fire in Hewitt
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters were on scene this evening at a structure fire in Hewitt, according to the fire department’s Facebook. They say the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Blvd. Thankfully, everyone was able to evacuate and no one was injured. They say...
$1 million winning scratch ticket sold in Elgin, claimed by Austinite
A scratch ticket worth $1 million was sold in Elgin and claimed by an Austin resident, according to the Texas Lottery.
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Austin Powwow returns for 29th year
Austin’s annual Powwow returned for its 29th year following a 2-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Veterans Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday at Lee Lockwood
McLennan County Veterans One Stop will have an in-person Thanksgiving lunch for veterans and their families from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Traditional Thanksgiving fare including turkey, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy will be served. The Allen...
KWTX
Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
WacoTrib.com
Texas Baptists highlight church revitalization efforts at Waco meeting
Texas Baptists are offering member churches sessions on mental health and reaching skeptical millennials and “zoomers” at the denomination’s annual meeting this week in Waco, while focusing mostly on church revitalization and growth efforts. The three-day meeting that started Sunday drew some 1,800 Baptists to the Waco...
Quonset Hut remains in central Austin after 28 years
Close to 29th Street and Guadalupe Street, an area that is constantly changing, stands a military surplus store that first opened in 1994.
3 dead after multivehicle crash on SH 21 near Voss Parkway
Three people were killed in a multivehicle crash Monday afternoon in Bastrop County.
