Look: Red Oak stuns Denton Ryan in Texas 5A football playoffs

The Red Oak Hawks had nothing to lose.

After erasing a 21-point deficit on Friday night to force overtime against Denton Ryan, the Hawks went for the win. Jaylon Robinson completed the game-winning two-point conversion to Brayden Robinson in the first overtime to give Red Oak a stunning 29-28 victory in the UIL 5A bi-district football playoffs.

“We came in the underdogs,” Red Oak quarterback Robinson said after the game. “Eighty percent of DFW thought we were going to lose this game. We came in and shocked the world.”

The game started off well for Denton Ryan (6-4) as quarterback Khalon Davis led the offense down the field and scored on a 43-yard pass to tight end Jimmie Jones III to give the Raiders an early 7-0 lead.

Davis finished the game 10 of 20 for 153 yards and 4 touchdowns.

On the Raiders next possession, Davis found Jones again in the end zone, giving Ryan a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

On the opening play of the second quarter Davis connected with receiver Jordyn Bailey in the backfield on a bubble route. Bailey found a crease and raced 44 yards to pay dirt to give Ryan a 21-0 lead.

Both defenses took over from there as the next five drives of the first half resulted in punts, and the Raiders led 21-0 at the break.

“[We] didn’t really make adjustments,” Robinson said. “We just weren’t playing ‘us.’ We were playing down to their level, and we’re way better.”

Red Oak was forced to punt to open the third quarter, but the ball was jarred loose on the return and the Hawks got the ball back. Two plays later, Moses Martindale broke through the defense and ran 25 yards to put Red Oak on the board.

On the ensuing kickoff, the ball got hung up in the wind and blown back toward the Hawks' coverage. The Raiders mishandled the ball and Red Oak recovered. The Hawks capitalized as Jaylon Robinson connected with Brayden Robinson on a touchdown pass to bring the score to 21-14 after three quarters.

Jaylon Robinson finished the game 9 of 18 for 96 yards and 3 touchdowns.

After a defensive stop, Red Oak drove deep into Raider territory, setting up another Robinson-to-Robinson touchdown from 18 yards to tie the game at 21-21.

Ryan’s next drive resulted in the Raiders getting to the Red Oak 12-yard line, facing fourth down and four. The pass fell incomplete and the Hawks took over. A three-and-out gave the ball back to the Raiders, who again had excellent field position.

However, Ryan failed on fourth down again. Another three-and-out forced a Red Oak punt, but this time they were able to flip the field position, downing the punt at the Ryan 1-yard line.

After three run plays to get away from the end zone, the Raiders opted to kneel out the clock and go to overtime.

Ryan started overtime with the ball, and only needed one play for Davis to find Jones for their third connection of the game to go up 28-21.

Red Oak quickly picked up a first down on its possession. On the next play, Robinson threw to a wide open Warren Roberson for the touchdown. The Hawks took a timeout to talk about their next move, and ultimately decided to go for two, and the win.

Yet again, the Robinson-to-Robinson connection paid off, and the Hawks walked it off with a 29-28 win.

“I wanted to cry,” Robinson exclaimed. “I had to hold it in…I was just so happy he caught the ball.”

Red Oak (9-2) moves on to face the Abilene Eagles in the area round of the UIL 5A football playoffs.

PHOTO GALLERY: RED OAK 29, DENTON RYAN 28

(All photos by Brian McLean)