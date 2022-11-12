ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, TX

Look: Red Oak stuns Denton Ryan in Texas 5A football playoffs

By Nolan Ruth
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlG8e_0j8BU4o500

The Red Oak Hawks had nothing to lose.

After erasing a 21-point deficit on Friday night to force overtime against Denton Ryan, the Hawks went for the win. Jaylon Robinson completed the game-winning two-point conversion to Brayden Robinson in the first overtime to give Red Oak a stunning 29-28 victory in the UIL 5A bi-district football playoffs.

“We came in the underdogs,” Red Oak quarterback Robinson said after the game. “Eighty percent of DFW thought we were going to lose this game. We came in and shocked the world.”

The game started off well for Denton Ryan (6-4) as quarterback Khalon Davis led the offense down the field and scored on a 43-yard pass to tight end Jimmie Jones III to give the Raiders an early 7-0 lead.

Davis finished the game 10 of 20 for 153 yards and 4 touchdowns.

On the Raiders next possession, Davis found Jones again in the end zone, giving Ryan a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

On the opening play of the second quarter Davis connected with receiver Jordyn Bailey in the backfield on a bubble route. Bailey found a crease and raced 44 yards to pay dirt to give Ryan a 21-0 lead.

Both defenses took over from there as the next five drives of the first half resulted in punts, and the Raiders led 21-0 at the break.

“[We] didn’t really make adjustments,” Robinson said. “We just weren’t playing ‘us.’ We were playing down to their level, and we’re way better.”

Red Oak was forced to punt to open the third quarter, but the ball was jarred loose on the return and the Hawks got the ball back. Two plays later, Moses Martindale broke through the defense and ran 25 yards to put Red Oak on the board.

On the ensuing kickoff, the ball got hung up in the wind and blown back toward the Hawks' coverage. The Raiders mishandled the ball and Red Oak recovered. The Hawks capitalized as Jaylon Robinson connected with Brayden Robinson on a touchdown pass to bring the score to 21-14 after three quarters.

Jaylon Robinson finished the game 9 of 18 for 96 yards and 3 touchdowns.

After a defensive stop, Red Oak drove deep into Raider territory, setting up another Robinson-to-Robinson touchdown from 18 yards to tie the game at 21-21.

Ryan’s next drive resulted in the Raiders getting to the Red Oak 12-yard line, facing fourth down and four. The pass fell incomplete and the Hawks took over. A three-and-out gave the ball back to the Raiders, who again had excellent field position.

However, Ryan failed on fourth down again. Another three-and-out forced a Red Oak punt, but this time they were able to flip the field position, downing the punt at the Ryan 1-yard line.

After three run plays to get away from the end zone, the Raiders opted to kneel out the clock and go to overtime.

Ryan started overtime with the ball, and only needed one play for Davis to find Jones for their third connection of the game to go up 28-21.

Red Oak quickly picked up a first down on its possession. On the next play, Robinson threw to a wide open Warren Roberson for the touchdown. The Hawks took a timeout to talk about their next move, and ultimately decided to go for two, and the win.

Yet again, the Robinson-to-Robinson connection paid off, and the Hawks walked it off with a 29-28 win.

“I wanted to cry,” Robinson exclaimed. “I had to hold it in…I was just so happy he caught the ball.”

Red Oak (9-2) moves on to face the Abilene Eagles in the area round of the UIL 5A football playoffs.

PHOTO GALLERY: RED OAK 29, DENTON RYAN 28

(All photos by Brian McLean)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQSnl_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rvxG_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUnRH_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsE8a_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27c3TX_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04FmSS_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hRfE_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbRVb_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjF9K_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260nvy_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnMoQ_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zorsn_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LGYDk_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hc9iQ_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03TUCM_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NM8lN_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArfNE_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36c2ZK_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMGkM_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwliC_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djcHS_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKNdY_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rufaC_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjA0h_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gV6ua_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pyyyd_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1KGa_0j8BU4o500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnpJ0_0j8BU4o500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill High School teacher adds new meaning to the term 'winning'

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second time since Carlos Lynn became Cedar Hill High School's head football coach, the Longhorns did not make the playoffs. However, all he needs to do is take a stroll down the school hallway with his wife to put things in perspective."Watching her deal with the student frames the reality of what people go through every single day," Lynn said. "That helps you keep focus and no matter what you're dealing with, you keep moving and you stay positive."His wife, Antwanette Lynn, is a coach of a different kind, with a game plan...
CEDAR HILL, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11

Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
AUSTIN, TX
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities

In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Modern-day redlining in Dallas

Historically, the city of Dallas has been divided with economic opportunities mostly available to communities north of I-30. It has been this way since in 1937 when the city’s governing body designated certain areas in South Dallas as red zones and unsafe for investment, thus creating the term “redlining.”
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
DALLAS, TX
territorysupply.com

13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
24hip-hop.com

The Rise Of RealLyfe StreetStarz

RealLyfe Productions out of Dallas, TX was founded by Jeff Oyeneye, Jonathan “Joker” Maduagwu, Alfred “Rook” Hamilton. RealLyfe Productions is a multi-faceted media company and recording studio, and home of the renowned RealLyfe Street Starz, where they interview a variety of celebrities, business owners, and influencers with a unique and uncensored style. Growing up in North Dallas together and starting out as artists and eventually becoming a staple of underground media in the South.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

Dallas Resident Gets $1 Million Lottery Ticket, Just Missing $1.2 Billion

One lucky Dallasite just became a million dollars wealthier. While adding an additional digit would not have made them a billionaire, it would have made a difference. However, a million dollars is not a terrible sum of money. Following the Powerball drawing on November 2, Texas Lottery authorities revealed the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Wings Over Dallas' Speaks Out Following Fatal Airshow Crash

As the investigation into the fatal plane crash continues, we’re learning more about the organizations involved with the show. Commemorative Air Force ‘Wings Over Dallas’ put on the Veterans Day airshow. We’ve discovered this isn’t the first time one of their events made headlines. For...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin

Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FRISCO, TX
Mark Randall Havens

Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas

In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy