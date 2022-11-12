Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Waco may scrap plan for hotel next to Baylor basketball arena
The city of Waco may scrap plans for a hotel across the street from Baylor University’s riverfront basketball arena set to open in a little more than a year. If the Waco City Council takes staff recommendations, the city would still build a parking garage at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue, but instead of a hotel rising several floors on top, the planned 450-spot garage would have retail space around it and an artistic facade, under a plan Assistant City Manager Paul Cain presented during a city council meeting Tuesday. The changes would allow the city to keep its spending on the garage to $19 million, as opposed to a $24.7 million estimate for the more complicated version able to integrate with a hotel developed by an outside firm.
WacoTrib.com
Drew goes for No. 400 at Baylor against nephew
Scott Drew will shoot for his 400th win in 20 seasons at Baylor against Northern Colorado on Monday night. Trying to stop him will be a player he knows very well. Drew’s nephew, Caleb Shaw, is a freshman guard who is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds. He’s a dead-eye shooter who has hit six of 10 3-pointers in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 start heading into Monday’s 7 p.m. game against No. 5 Baylor at the Ferrell Center.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Veterans Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday at Lee Lockwood
McLennan County Veterans One Stop will have an in-person Thanksgiving lunch for veterans and their families from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Traditional Thanksgiving fare including turkey, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy will be served. The Allen...
Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
Did you win? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
While the sour football defeats continue, someone in Central Texas isn't blinking an eye at them as they're focused on their latest win.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
WacoTrib.com
Whooping cranes descend on Lake Waco en route to the Texas coast
Lake Waco got a visit this week from some famous feathered guests en route to their winter homes on the Texas coast. Birders on Sunday and Monday reported a flock of 40 or more whooping cranes on the mud flats near Reynolds Creek Park. The flock was a sizable part...
North Texas mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will be filming in this North Texas town on Tuesday
"Yes, Yellowstone is coming to Venus"
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Towns To Celebrate The Holidays In Texas
It is no secret that everything is bigger in Texas. I mean, Texas is a big state with big food portions, big personality, and big Southern hospitality. Well, that slogan rings true when it comes to celebrating the holidays in Texas also. While you probably won’t find snow in the...
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WacoTrib.com
Developer, doctors plan mental health hospital at shuttered Marlin VA
A Southeast Texas real estate developer and two medical doctors say they have raised $20 million in private capital to purchase the long-disused Veterans Affairs hospital in Marlin and convert it into a mental health and behavioral health facility. Konstantin Savvon of Montgomery, Texas, said he has partnered with Dr....
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
fox4news.com
1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
Marlin ISD cancels classes Monday
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District announced Friday that it is cancelling classes across the district on Monday, Nov. 14. The district said the reason for the cancellation is due to a recent uptick in absences from illnesses, according to its Facebook post. On Monday, the district plans...
WacoTrib.com
Waco teen indicted in 2021 shooting death of University High quarterback
A Waco teen was indicted Thursday in the 2021 shooting death of a University High School student athlete. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on charges of second-degree felony manslaughter in connection to the May 14, 2021, shooting of Tydreun Felder at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle. Hall has been free on a $75,000 bond following his arrest last year.
KWTX
North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own who died in the line of duty Monday evening. Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, 32, was killed after he was involved in a traffic collision around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 14 while attempting to stop a vehicle with a fictitious paper license plate near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway.
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
Lucky Texan Claims Major Powerball Prize As Historic Jackpot Rolls
Two lucky Texas residents claimed lottery prizes this week.
