KTEN.com
Gunter gets ready for Jacksboro
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - The Gunter Tigers are back in action this Thursday night against Jacksboro in the area round. The Tigers had an extra week of rest after Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership forfeited in the bi-district round. Gunter outscored their opponents 455-64 in the regular season and are going...
KTEN.com
Pottsboro feels the best is yet to come heading into area round
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The 2022 Pottsboro Cardinals have been a well-oiled machine this season, especially on offense. The Cardinals did not play their best game in the Bi-District round in a 33-14 win over Gladewater but they did enough to handily win the game. However, coach Matt Poe want...
KTEN.com
Gunter volleyball is head back to state
(KTEN) - The Gunter Lady Tigers are headed back to state. Gunter is regional champions after sweeping Rains on Saturday. The Lady Tigers will play Columbus in the state semifinals at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Last year Gunter lost in the state...
KTEN.com
Whitewright's Abreanna Smith signs to play college softball
WHITEWRIGHT, TEXAS (KTEN) - The Whitewright Tigers have vastly improved in softball over the past few seasons. Abreanna Smith has been a big part of that. Tuesday morning she signed her letter of intent to play college softball at Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont. Despite the cold weather and distance from home, Smith said she felt she fits right in there.
KTEN.com
Historic aircraft that crashed in Dallas visited Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed during an air show in Dallas on Saturday. One of the planes involved in the midair collision, a World War II vintage B-17 bomber, had paid a visit to North Texas Regional Airport in Denison back in 2017.
KTEN.com
Denison On Ice is returning
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison On Ice is returning for the 2022 holiday season. The outdoor ice rink in the heart of the downtown district will include a seasonal outdoor rink with a canopy. The rink opens on Saturday, November 19 and stays frosty until January 1. Click here...
localnewsonly.com
Tragic loss for City of Keller
Former Councilman Terry Barker was one of the six men who were killed tragically in the midair collision on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas airshow. He was an Army veteran and had retired from American Airlines. Mr. Barker served on the Keller P&Z Commission from 1996-1999 and served two terms on the Keller City Council 1999-2003.
KTEN.com
Fannin County's next leader discusses plans
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — "I want to put service before self," said Fannin County Judge-elect Newt Cunningham. Cunningham takes the seat at the beginning of 2023. He plans on addressing several issues, including improved roads, better infrastructure, and fixing the county's water issue. Fannin County is home to two...
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
North Texas mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will be filming in this North Texas town on Tuesday
"Yes, Yellowstone is coming to Venus"
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
KTEN.com
Denison Animal Services at capacity
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—The Denison city pound is at full capacity and cannot take in any new animals. If they are unable to free up space, they will have to begin euthanizing unwanted pets. The Denison Animal Welfare Group is also at capacity and seeking foster homes and adopters for...
Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities
In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD looks ahead to May 2023 bond
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District's Long Range Facilities Planning Committee brought a list of proposals to the district's Board of Trustees. Many items on that list cover renovations of facilities along with some additions, including a new elementary school that would be ready for students in the fall of 2025.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Lake Ouachita and Hot Springs, Arkansas
The road trip from Dallas to Hot Springs and Lake Ouachita will feed curious minds and quench the explorers' thirst for adventure with endless activities and spaces. Anyone with the itch to escape the city will enjoy this nature-centric and delightfully educational road trip. The 290-mile road trip from Dallas...
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Towns To Celebrate The Holidays In Texas
It is no secret that everything is bigger in Texas. I mean, Texas is a big state with big food portions, big personality, and big Southern hospitality. Well, that slogan rings true when it comes to celebrating the holidays in Texas also. While you probably won’t find snow in the...
KTEN.com
Grayson County Judge-elect discusses the future
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — "We're going to experiment," said incoming Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey. "No idea is a bad idea." Dawsey plans on addressing several issues after he starts his four-year term on January 1, including improving roads and preparing for growth. "TI in the process of building,...
