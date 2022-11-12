ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena

After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

Edey near perfect as Purdue handles Austin Peay 63-44

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored a career-hight 30 points on 12-for-13 shooting and had 11 rebounds and Purdue led the whole way in a 63-44 win over Austin Peay on Friday night. Edey — who played 30 minutes — set his previous career-high of 25 points in 22 minutes against Michigan State last year on 10-for-15 shooting. The 7-foot-4 junior made half of all the Boilermakers’ field goals. Purdue (2-0) finished 24 for 48 but was a paltry 2 for 19 from 3-point range. Purdue had five players score five points apiece. For his part, Austin Peay’s 6-11 big man Elijah Hutchins-Everett, scored 19 points with seven rebounds for the Governors (0-2). Shon Robinson scored 11 points and Cameron Copeland 10. Austin Peay shot 15 for 53 (28.3%).
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

