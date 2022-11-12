Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Pottsboro feels the best is yet to come heading into area round
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The 2022 Pottsboro Cardinals have been a well-oiled machine this season, especially on offense. The Cardinals did not play their best game in the Bi-District round in a 33-14 win over Gladewater but they did enough to handily win the game. However, coach Matt Poe want...
KTEN.com
Gunter gets ready for Jacksboro
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - The Gunter Tigers are back in action this Thursday night against Jacksboro in the area round. The Tigers had an extra week of rest after Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership forfeited in the bi-district round. Gunter outscored their opponents 455-64 in the regular season and are going...
KTEN.com
Gunter volleyball is head back to state
(KTEN) - The Gunter Lady Tigers are headed back to state. Gunter is regional champions after sweeping Rains on Saturday. The Lady Tigers will play Columbus in the state semifinals at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Last year Gunter lost in the state...
KTEN.com
Two Texoma Softball Players sign NLI
(KTEN) - Two Texoma softball stars made their college signings official on Monday. Soper's Chloeaunna Madbull-Jim signed with Carl Albert State, while Tishomingo's Jayden Anderson heads to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO).
KTEN.com
Historic aircraft that crashed in Dallas visited Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed during an air show in Dallas on Saturday. One of the planes involved in the midair collision, a World War II vintage B-17 bomber, had paid a visit to North Texas Regional Airport in Denison back in 2017.
KTEN.com
Denison Animal Services at capacity
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—The Denison city pound is at full capacity and cannot take in any new animals. If they are unable to free up space, they will have to begin euthanizing unwanted pets. The Denison Animal Welfare Group is also at capacity and seeking foster homes and adopters for...
KTEN.com
Denison burglary suspect in custody in southeast Texas
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A suspect in the burglary of a safe from a Denison restaurant last week is now in custody in southeast Texas. Denison police said Kenneth Paul Howell, 43, was arrested last Tuesday in Houston County, located about 115 miles north of the city of Houston on, unrelated charges.
kswo.com
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Maxine Benson said her husband was last seen Wednesday evening at Bill’s restaurant in Waurika. She said they both had dinner with friends then Grady went home and she left for a girl’s trip. “I texted him that night and said goodnight, but no...
KTEN.com
Ardmore attorney having fun as pizzeria owner
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Jenni Moen felt a calling after visiting Ten-Star Pizza Kitchen with her son. She soon learned that the original owners were looking to sell. So she bought it and began running the Main Street restaurant. "I did not have a background in the food service,...
KTEN.com
Mixed bag of precip expected for Texoma Monday
(KTEN) – Who is ready for some snow? I know I am. An approaching low pressure system will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Texoma on November 14. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garvin County in anticipation of 1 to 3 inches of snow falling in that area. The advisory time line is from 6AM to 6PM November 14.
KTEN.com
Denison tenants face another night without power
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Residents of the East Coast Apartments complex on West Crawford Street in Denison are facing another night with no electricity as temperatures begin to drop. Tenants claim their situation has grown worse since new management took over; maintenance requests are ignored, water and sewer issues...
KTEN.com
Operation Christmas Child underway across Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Red River chapter of Samaritan's Purse is getting ready to ship out some holiday cheer this week. Monday, November 14 marks the first day of collection week for Operation Christmas Child. Every year, Samaritan's Purse collects boxes filled with school supplies, toys, and hygiene...
KTEN.com
Denison elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon school
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Terrell Elementary in the Denison Independent School District is one of 31 Texas schools recognized as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. The award recognizes educational institutions across the country for academic performance and for closing achievement gaps between students. Terrell Elementary Principal Amy Neidert...
KTEN.com
Denison K9 officer receives bulletproof vest
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Denison Police Department K9 Echo received a bulletproof vest thanks to fundraising by the Denison Citizen Police Academy. Echo's new wardrobe addition is rated for up to .44 magnum pistol rounds and protects against blunt force trauma, almost as effective as vests worn by his two-legged colleagues.
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD looks ahead to May 2023 bond
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District's Long Range Facilities Planning Committee brought a list of proposals to the district's Board of Trustees. Many items on that list cover renovations of facilities along with some additions, including a new elementary school that would be ready for students in the fall of 2025.
KTEN.com
CASA hosts axe throwing party for their volunteers
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) --Tuesday night, CASA of Grayson County hosted a thank you event with axe throwing in Denison. The event at the Horse's Axe on Main Street to thank volunteers and attract more volunteers. CASA's goal to gain 35 new people desperately needed for the non-profit's work. "Our whole...
KXII.com
Sherman family mourns sudden loss of wife, mother
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman family is mourning the sudden loss of their wife and mother, who died suddenly at just 42 years old. Kasey Baldonado was a wife, friend, and mother of three. Just days after her 42nd birthday, Kasey had a brain aneurysm in the shower and...
Police searching for missing Oklahoma man
Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days.
KTEN.com
Kahlil Square sentenced in Ada pastor murder case
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Kahlil Square, the convicted gunman in the 2021 shooting that killed Ada pastor David Evans, was sentenced on Tuesday. Judge Steven Kessinger sentenced Square to life in prison with the possibility of parole once he is eligible. "No one is ever happy in this situation....
Hidden recording device allegedly found in Carter Co. jail attorney room
State agents are investigating after a hidden recording device was found inside a light fixture installed in the Carter County Jail’s attorney room.
