Fire tears through Corral Saloon in Nelson; building considered a 'complete loss'
NELSON, Minnesota — A central Minnesota bar and restaurant was deemed a "complete loss" after a fire tore through the building Monday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. In a press release Monday evening, the sheriff's office said it received several 911 calls reporting the fire at...
gowatertown.net
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
voiceofalexandria.com
Osakis, Alexandria, Carlos, and Forada Fire Departments battle fire at the Corral
Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik discusses fire Monday at the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson.
trfradio.com
Vehicle Strikes Multiple Trees in Single Vehicle Accident
One person was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Deven Burgess, 21, of Bethel was injured when the westbound 1997 Honda Civic he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 106 east of 430th Avenue in Perham. According to the report the vehicle rolled and struck multiple trees. Burgess was taken to Perham Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
lptv.org
MnDOT Asks Crow Wing County for Support on Highway 210/371 Intersection Project
The Crow Wing County Highway Department has received a request by the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a letter of support on an important upcoming project. The project is for a newly designed renovation for the intersection of Highways 210 and 371 railroad crossing. The project is still in early development and is still in need of the proper funding.
lptv.org
Hunting Incident Results in Death of Centerville Man
A hunting incident near Outing MN, results in the death of a Centerville man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7th at approximately 2:27 p.m. officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived on the scene to find...
kvrr.com
Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria
CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Rural Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets
A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
Man Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County
FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Bennett Blooflat of Fort Ripley was driving his pickup northbound Monday just before 4:00 p.m. on Highway 371 near Highway 115 when he lost control and went into the median and rolled.
lptv.org
Building Corp. Fined for Violations at Staples Construction Site
A Sauk Rapids-based building corporation has been fined $11,000 by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for violations at a residential development construction site near Staples. According to an MPCA enforcement investigation, Alliance Building Corporation failed to install measures required to stabilize soil, prevent erosion, and contain sediment at the Cardinal...
fergusnow.com
Man Taken to Perham Hospital After Sunday Night Rollover
Just after 10 Sunday night Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man hurt after a rollover crash on icy roads. 21-year-old, Devan Burgess from Bethel, Minnesota, was traveling westbound on Highway 108 when his Honda Civic left the road, rolled and hit multiple trees.
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
lptv.org
Wadena Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Local Cabin Shooting
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in providing information about shots fired at a cabin in Bullard Township. According to their press release, on Nov. 14, officials received a report of multiple shots fired at a cabin on Cottingham Drive. The cabin reportedly had been shot with a firearm. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found the residence had been shot 11 times. Two rounds went through the walls and into the cabin. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding and were most likely caused by a BB or pellet gun.
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
lptv.org
Common Goods Stores Hold Christmas Showcases in Brainerd Lakes Area
Christmas is less than 40 days away, and Common Goods stores in Baxter, Crosslake, and Crosby held their annual Christmas showcases. Customers were encouraged to buy Christmas passports to enter to win gift cards and some nice door prizes. Common Goods is a thrift store that has three different locations...
trfradio.com
92 Year Old Driver Injured After Vehicle Overturns Friday Morning in Cass County
A Longville area man was injured in a single vehicle accident Friday morning in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol John Bernard Egan, 92, was injured when the southbound 2012 Chevy Equinox he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 84 near Island Lake Drive in Ponto Township.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Wants To Know Who Let The Cows Out?
Yesterday afternoon the Stearns County Sheriff's Office posted about some loose cattle. The heifers were moved off the road, for the animal's safety, and for the safety of anyone out driving in the area. But the question still seems to remain, who's cattle are they?. 19 Holstein Heifers and 1...
Man Drowns in Central Minnesota River
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - Stearns County Officials responded to a drowning Sunday. At about 1:45, a 9-1-1 call reported a man in the Sauk River near the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. Reports claimed the man was 30-40 feet from the shore. The Cold Spring...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 34-year-old Albany man has died after a rollover crash in Stearns County. The single-vehicle crash took place Friday morning on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township near Clearwater. Investigators believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.
willmarradio.com
Accused Pope County child abductor pleads guilty to kidnapping
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man pleaded guilty in Pope County District Court Tuesday to a charge of kidnapping. A settlement conference took place for 22-year-old Beningo Alvarrez-Gutierrez who was charged with Kidnapping and Depriving Another of Custody or Parental Rights for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarrez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. In Court Tuesday, Alvarrez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge and the Deprivation of Parental Rights charge was dropped. He will be sentenced February 9th. (1 p.m.)
