MnDOT Asks Crow Wing County for Support on Highway 210/371 Intersection Project
The Crow Wing County Highway Department has received a request by the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a letter of support on an important upcoming project. The project is for a newly designed renovation for the intersection of Highways 210 and 371 railroad crossing. The project is still in early development and is still in need of the proper funding.
Wadena Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigates Local Cabin Shooting
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in providing information about shots fired at a cabin in Bullard Township. According to the press release, on November 14 officials received a report of multiple shots fired at a cabin on Cottingham Drive. The cabin reportedly had been shot with a firearm. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found the residence had been shot 11 times. Two rounds went through the walls and into the cabin. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding and were most likely caused by a BB or pellet gun.
Body of Missing Carlton County Man Found in Aitkin County
A Carlton County man was found dead in Aitkin County last week following his disappearance in October. The Minnesota BCA reports that 38-year-old Lucas Dudden had not been heard from since leaving the city of Carlton on Oct. 25. His body was recovered from Rat Lake, about 8 miles north of McGregor, following an extensive land and water search on Nov. 11.
Hunting Incident in Cass County Results in Death of Centerville Man
A hunting incident near Outing, located in Cass County, has resulted in the death of a Centerville, MN man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 7 at approximately 2:27 p.m., officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived...
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
Minnesota Power's plan to sunset coal plants by 2035 approved by regulator
Duluth utility Minnesota Power will close its coal plant by 2035 at the latest, as it ramps up its investment in renewable energy. On Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved Minnesota Power's Integrated Resource Plan, which sets out the utility's long-term plans for energy generation. Minnesota Power is...
Common Goods Stores Hold Christmas Showcases in Brainerd Lakes Area
Christmas is less than 40 days away, and Common Goods stores in Baxter, Crosslake, and Crosby held their annual Christmas showcases. Customers were encouraged to buy Christmas passports to enter to win gift cards and some nice door prizes. Common Goods is a thrift store that has three different locations...
