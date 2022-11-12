Read full article on original website
Related
May Pang Said John Lennon Was Embarrassed by Joni Mitchell’s Flirtatious Behavior
Joni Mitchell was recording next door to John Lennon. She stopped by to say hello, and May Pang said she was behaving flirtatiously.
Bruce Springsteen musical performances on Howard Stern bring tears, cheers
Bruce Springsteen played abbreviated versions of 11 of his songs on his Oct. 31 interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM. His rendition of “Thunder Road” brought Stern to tears. “You finally did it,” Stern said. “First time I ever cried on the radio.”. E Street Band...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Paul McCartney, Elton John and More Revere Abbey Road Studios in Doc Trailer: 'It's a Gift to Music'
The new film — directed by McCartney's daughter Mary — focused on the iconic recording studio is scheduled to premiere Dec. 16 on Disney+ Some of the most beloved, most iconic music ever recorded was created at Abbey Road Studios in London. Now, the landmark location is going to have its story told. The first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ documentary If These Walls Could Sing dropped on Monday, and the two-minute preview was packed with familiar faces from both music and movies. Featuring new interviews with the likes of Paul McCartney,...
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Why The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ ‘Stunned’ David Crosby
David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash said Paul McCartney wrote The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" because different kinds of drugs opened his mind.
Paul McCartney’s Daughter Stella Thought a Documentary About George Harrison Was ‘Really Important’
A Martin Scorsese documentary gave a look at George Harrison's life. Paul McCartney's daughter said it was important to watch the film.
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg get nods for Songwriters Hall
NEW YORK (AP) — Bryan Adams, R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Heart and The Doobie Brothers are among the nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame, part of a dazzling list of talented acts who left their mark on country, pop, rap, Broadway, post-punk, Latin and New Jack Swing. The ballot includes the musical theater duo of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, who wrote “Ragtime” and “Anastasia,” as well as soul-jazz vocalist Sade, whose 1980s soft rock hits include “Smooth Operator” and “The Sweetest Taboo.” Two veteran rock stars are also nominees: Patti Smith — whose songs include “Because the Night” and “Dancing Barefoot” — and Steve Winwood, whose hits include “Higher Love” and “Roll With It.” Vince Gill is once again a nominee, having first made the ballot in 2018. Eligible voting members have until Dec. 28 to turn in ballots with their choices of three nominees from the songwriter category and three from the performing-songwriter category. The Associated Press got an early copy of the list.
Dan McCafferty, frontman for rock group Nazareth, dies at 76
Dan McCafferty, the longtime lead singer of the Scottish rock band Nazareth whose searing vocals propelled a cover of the ballad "Love Hurts" into a 1970s hit, has died, his longtime bandmate announced. McCafferty was 76, Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew said on the band's official Facebook page. "This is the...
US Magazine
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
Conroy, who voiced Batman for over 30 years, died on November 10 at age 66 after a battle with cancer. “Kevin was perfection,” Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker on Batman: The Animated Series alongside Conroy, said in a statement on November 11. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”
Why Led Zeppelin Never Performed on TV
Led Zeppelin almost never performed on TV, an approach few major bands of the era shared.
How Jimi Hendrix’s Brother Helped Him Practice the Guitar By Shocking Himself With Electricity
Jimi Hendrix and his brother Leon Hendrix took up playing guitar at an early age. When they were young, Leon would practice with Jimi as he would shock himself to make the music happen.
brides.com
Jeff Bridges Worked With a Trainer in Order to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle
On August 21, 2021, Jeff Bridges escorted his daughter, Hayley Bridges, down the aisle in a romantic ceremony in California's Santa Ynez Valley. As the father of the bride, the Academy Award-winning actor knew he'd be playing an important role during the wedding, so he had a lot of planning to do leading up to the big day. His main priority? Work on is health.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Bruce Springsteen Reveals What His Granddaughter Isn't Allowed to Call Him
The 73-year-old welcomed his first grandchild to the world this year and even though she's not talking yet, he's adamant on what he doesn't want to be called.
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’ Wasn’t a Hit But Anne Murray’s Cover Was
Paul McCartney couldn't remember if John Lennon contributed to one song from The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul.' Anne Murray's cover of the song was a big hit.
msn.com
The Refined Career of Rolling Stones’ Drummer Charlie Watts, in Photos
Slide 1 of 26: Charlie Watts was a longtime drummer of the Rolling Stones who infused their stadium-size sound with a jazzy swing. Watts manned the drum kit for the legendary act for more than 50 years, building with his beats rock music itself. In an era defined by the flamboyance of his lead man, Mick Jagger, Watts projected a cool and calm; refinement. "I loved playing with Keith and the band—I still do—but I wasn’t interested in being a pop idol sitting there with girls screaming," he famously wrote in his 2003 book, According to the Stones. "It’s not the world I come from. It’s not what I wanted to be, and I still think it’s silly." Watts joined the group in 1963, once the founding members could finally afford the then-established session player. "We starved ourselves to pay for him!" Keith Richards wrote in his own book, Life (2010). "Literally. We went shoplifting to get Charlie Watts." Decades later, as the Stones continue their reign as rock's most influential, and long-lasting outfit, it was worth it. Here, a look back at his seminal career.
Keith Richards ‘Loved’ 1 Rolling Stones Hit But Mick Jagger Didn’t Understand Its Appeal
Keith Richards said critics decided they liked one of The Rolling Stones' songs years after its release. Mick Jagger didn't think the song was great.
Comments / 0