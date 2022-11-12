ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Kary Lane in Forest Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Kary Lane in Forest Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FOREST PARK, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Hollytree Drive in Springfield Township.﻿

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Hollytree Drive in Springfield Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

Man involved in Green Township hit-and-run turns self in, police say

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting a pedestrian over the weekend in Green Township has turned himself in, according to Green Township police. Officials say at 2:37 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the area of Neeb Road and Wynnburne Avenue...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Authorities respond to reports of a crash with injuries in Fort Wright

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Authorities are responding to reported crash with injuries in northern Kentucky. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to scanner traffic, the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. in Fort Wright at the intersection of Madison Pike and...
FORT WRIGHT, KY
WLWT 5

Police: Fight at woman's boxing event leads to shots fired in Mount Healthy

Police are investigating after a shooting at an event center in Mount Healthy on Saturday sent one person to the hospital. It happened on Saturday around 1:16 a.m. when officers responded to Hilltop Plaza Shopping Center, where they were met by an event security guard who was armed with a rifle in pursuit of a man accused of firing multiple shots and exchanging gunfire with a security guard.
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WLWT 5

Austin Butler joins Tom Hardy at northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were spotted at a local restaurant as they continue filming their movie "The Bikeriders." Walt's Hitching Post, a restaurant in Fort Wright, Kentucky, posted a picture of the two actors to their Facebook account on Sunday with the caption: "Thank you Tom Hardy and Austin Butler for coming in last night. It was a pleasure having you!"
FORT WRIGHT, KY
WLWT 5

Mt. Healthy police: Missing woman, children found safe

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — The Mt. Healthy Police Department has reported a missing woman and her children have been found safe. According to police, 30-year-old Syllisia Cash and her two children. Police said Cash and her children have been located and are safe. Anyone with information on this incident...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WLWT 5

SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football

Playoffs in 2022 appear to prove a point: perhaps the expanded playoffs aren’t a bad thing after all. In the first playoff Friday night, a No. 15 seed (Little Miami) beat a No. 2 seed (Xenia). In this week’s column, we are highlighting two double-digit seeds in the regional semifinals. None of those teams would have those upset opportunities in the old playoff format.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy