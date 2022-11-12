Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Kary Lane in Forest Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Kary Lane in Forest Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Authorities respond to reported semi truck on fire along I-75 in West Chester Township
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Authorities are responding to reports of a semi truck on fire along I-75 in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The call came in about the fire just before 11 a.m. Monday. According to...
Reports of a structure fire on Hollytree Drive in Springfield Township.
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Hollytree Drive in Springfield Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Man involved in Green Township hit-and-run turns self in, police say
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting a pedestrian over the weekend in Green Township has turned himself in, according to Green Township police. Officials say at 2:37 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the area of Neeb Road and Wynnburne Avenue...
Authorities respond to reports of a crash with injuries in Fort Wright
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Authorities are responding to reported crash with injuries in northern Kentucky. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to scanner traffic, the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. in Fort Wright at the intersection of Madison Pike and...
Police: Fight at woman's boxing event leads to shots fired in Mount Healthy
Police are investigating after a shooting at an event center in Mount Healthy on Saturday sent one person to the hospital. It happened on Saturday around 1:16 a.m. when officers responded to Hilltop Plaza Shopping Center, where they were met by an event security guard who was armed with a rifle in pursuit of a man accused of firing multiple shots and exchanging gunfire with a security guard.
Austin Butler joins Tom Hardy at northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were spotted at a local restaurant as they continue filming their movie "The Bikeriders." Walt's Hitching Post, a restaurant in Fort Wright, Kentucky, posted a picture of the two actors to their Facebook account on Sunday with the caption: "Thank you Tom Hardy and Austin Butler for coming in last night. It was a pleasure having you!"
Mt. Healthy police: Missing woman, children found safe
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — The Mt. Healthy Police Department has reported a missing woman and her children have been found safe. According to police, 30-year-old Syllisia Cash and her two children. Police said Cash and her children have been located and are safe. Anyone with information on this incident...
Woman recounts close encounter with shark while walking her dog on Martha's Vineyard
TISBURY, Mass. — A woman who lives on Martha's Vineyard is sharing details about her close encounter with a shark, the first for the 23-year resident of the Massachusetts island. Amanda Borland and her dog, Hamish, were out for their daily walk in Vineyard Haven on Friday when they...
SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football
Playoffs in 2022 appear to prove a point: perhaps the expanded playoffs aren’t a bad thing after all. In the first playoff Friday night, a No. 15 seed (Little Miami) beat a No. 2 seed (Xenia). In this week’s column, we are highlighting two double-digit seeds in the regional semifinals. None of those teams would have those upset opportunities in the old playoff format.
ER doctor from Massachusetts making 5th trip to Ukraine to help on front lines
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts doctor who has brought thousands of pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine and helped those on the front lines with his medical expertise will be making another trip to the war-torn country. Dr. Frank Duggan, an emergency room physician, will be traveling to Ukraine...
