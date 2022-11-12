ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Greenville defeats state champion South Pointe, advances to SCHSL football quarterfinals

By Ryan Davenport
Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago

The Greenville Red Raiders knocked off the defending state champions in South Pointe 24-20 Friday night at Sirrine Stadium. That arguably tells the story.

Except it is not close to defining the Red Raiders or their disciplined win over Stallions (8-4), as they now move on to host Catawba Ridge next week in quarterfinals of the Class AAAA playoffs. The state quarterfinal round is not new territory for Greenville (9-3), but this trip did take overcoming a big obstacle plus changing the game plan at halftime.

“Even though we had a comfortable halftime lead, we had to come back out and earn it,” said Greenville coach Greg Porter. “They’re the champions. They’re gonna come out and compete. To find out if we have grown, we have to counter that.”

PAIRINGS: SC high school football brackets for 2022 playoffs: SCHSL quarterfinals pairings

SIGNINGS: College signings and commitments for Upstate SC Class of 2023 athletes

ROLLING: Dutch Fork tops Dorman, starts journey through Region 2 top teams in football playoffs

That lead came courtesy of a series of game-changing moments late in the opening half to put South Pointe on their heels. Nursing a 10-7 lead against a Stallions team that just found new life on a 69-yard touchdown pass, Greenville steadily moved downfield before senior Tyler Brown turned a screen pass into a 21-yard score for a 17-7 lead. Only four plays later, junior Noah Wallace deflated the South Pointe side with a diving interception at Greenville’s 32-yard line.

“I saw the D lineman right there sitting,” said Brown. “I said okay, I gotta hit a move soon as I catch the ball. Saw my peripheral, hit my move, hit the green, second gear, I’m out of there.”

“Noah’s a big time player,” added Brown. “He was a wide receiver, but switched to defense and made an impact immediately. That was big time.”

Sophomore quarterback Bryson Drummond completed 11-of-14 passes for 206 yards in the opening half, but the Red Raiders changed gears in the second half to nail the door shut on the Stallions.

Switching to a power running game behind Alijah Jones, they burned key blocks of game time to keep a reinvigorated South Pointe offense off the field just enough.

The Stallions cut the lead to 17-14 midway through the third quarter, but Greenville kept the ball for the remainder of the quarter behind Jones as his runs converted two third downs. They stuck to the plan late in the fourth quarter leading 24-20, only allowing South Pointe 31 seconds of game clock on their final possession.

“He (Jones) gave us that edge that allowed us to burn time off the clock,” said Porter of the second-half style. “We also decided to go with a four-man front to put more pressure on their athletic quarterback and make them more one dimensional.”

“We had a lot of energy coming into the game,” added Brown. “Revenge tour, we had to get it done. Slaying the giant, every game.”

“I appreciate how hard our kids played in that second half,” added Porter. “We haven’t been in a game like this since Westside (Week 6). The thing I love about this team is they never flinched and they never doubted.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTfJm_0j8BRPlO00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville defeats state champion South Pointe, advances to SCHSL football quarterfinals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Limestone football selected to D-II Playoffs

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Limestone’s football season continues as the team was selected to the Division-II Football Championship Tournament. This is the first time in program history the Saints have been selected to the playoffs. The Saints were named the No. 6 seed in Super Region 2 in...
GAFFNEY, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Spartanburg, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Blacksburg High School basketball team will have a game with Spartanburg High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BLACKSBURG, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Laurens, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Christ Church High School basketball team will have a game with Laurens High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LAURENS, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football answers after Dabo Swinney said it was 'do or die' for D.J. Uiagalelei

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney didn’t in any way blame quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for the loss at Notre Dame. Swinney did admit, however, that Saturday’s bounce-back game, a 31-16 win against Louisville at Memorial Stadium, was “do or die” for Uiagalelei as the starter. Uiagalelei wasn’t great, throwing for 185 yards on 19-of-27 passing with a touchdown, running 13 times for 57 yards and taking two sacks. He also had a fumble.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
GREENVILLE, SC
thewoodrufftimes.com

We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs

We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs. High school sports are the lifeblood of cities and towns here in the South. Communities build identities around the success of the local high school teams, which bring prestige and recognition and instill pride and togetherness in those who fervently support them. Woodruff, South Carolina, is no different and has for decades been respected as one of our state’s greatest representations of what it means to be a successful small-town athletic program. (Books are not shipped directly to you. They will be available for pickup at the book signing)
WOODRUFF, SC
WYFF4.com

Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
wspa.com

Nightclub harvests body heat from dancers

Camp LeJeune Lawsuits: What you should know about …. By now you may have seen one too many commercials about water contamination at Camp Lejeune. It was one of the largest water contamination cases in U.S. history, dating back to the 1950s through the 80s. Residents voice concerns about proposed...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say

GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction

Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Lawsuit: Upstate Paralympic swimmer says he was raped by teammate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A swimmer from the Upstate who competed in the 2020 Paralympic Games is suing a teammate and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) after he says he was sexually assaulted multiple times. A graphic lawsuit filed on Friday in the District Court of Colorado...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCNC

'Many years in the making' | Lockheed Martin's first female F-35 test pilot will soon be flying over the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In June of 2021, Monessa "Siren" Balzhiser became the first female test pilot for Lockheed Martin, flying both the F-35 and F-16 aircraft. She said, "To be the first, it's always an honor to be the first at anything you do. I didn't know that I would be the first in the defense industry, by my leader actually told me that. So it was very humbling. And one that I didn't really realize how impactful it can be until I actually started getting into the job. And representing Lockheed Martin in a flight suit.
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy