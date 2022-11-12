Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
True freshman Kel’el Ware shines as Ducks race past Bobcats
Five different Ducks scored in double-figures as Oregon raced past Montana State at Matthew Knight Arena on Tuesday night, responding to Friday’s home loss with a balanced 81-51 victory. True freshman Kel’el Ware led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Will Richardson added 12 points and...
WATCH: Dana Altman breaks down bounce back win vs Montana State
Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman gives his impressions of Oregon's win at home against Montana State and the progress the Ducks are making as they gear up for a big jump in the level of competition over the next 10 days. The Ducks will host No. 3 Houston on Sunday before playing in the PK85 in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend.
'24 DB Dayton Aupiu breaks down weekend visits to Oregon and Washington
Some players just have a knack for the big play and that’s definitely Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica junior defensive back Dayton Aupiu. Aupiu is one of those guys that just always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s a highly skilled safety with elite football instincts and he’s been a turn over causing machine for the last two seasons.
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant excited for upcoming visit to Oregon
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant is set for official visit No. 3 this coming weekend to Oregon. Oregon doesn’t like to trip in too many players for official visits during the season. They prefer to save those official visits for before or after the season so they can spend more time with them but in Pleasant’s case, they made an exception.
Game Week: UCLA vs. USC Facts and Factors
The UCLA football team suffered its second loss of the season last week against Arizona, but the Bruins are not out of the Pac-12 Championship Game race just yet. They have two games left and if they win out, they could find themselves battling for the conference crown. But it will not be an easy path as UCLA finds itself in the midst of the Crosstown Showdown.
Four-Star WR Jeremiah McClure breaks down his commitment to UCLA
Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei wide out Jeremiah McClure just announced he’ll play his college ball at UCLA. McClure is one of the region’s top receiver prospects and chose the Bruins over a final four that also included Arizona, Indiana and Washington. “I have a great relationship with...
247Sports
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
247Sports
Young USC talent could emerge to boost Trojan defense
USC has "exciting opportunities" ahead of it. Lincoln Riley reiterated the fact after USC’s 55-17 win over Colorado Friday night. It starts this week with a trip to Pasadena to try to beat UCLA and clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans control their own destiny even as one factor largely out of their control has emerged to pose a serious challenge in the season’s final two regular season games.
Four-Star '24 RB Jordan Washington set to visit Arizona
Long Beach Jordan (Calif.) junior athlete Jordan Washington has really flashed for us this year and has a chance to develop[ in to one of the nation’s.
247Sports
UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Bruins 'want to break 60' points vs. USC Trojans, 'we hate those guys'
After UCLA and Oregon got upset this past weekend, USC is likely the Pac-12 Conference's last remaining College Football Playoff hope. The Trojans now must survive a clash their crosstown rival Bruins Saturday at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. USC's defense got annihilated by Chip Kelly's offense at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the 2021 meeting, as the Bruins lit up the Trojans for 609 yards in a 62-33 UCLA victory. Veteran Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 349 yards and rushed for 46 more en route to six total touchdowns — four passing and two rushing — in the victory. And as another chapter of the storied West Coast rivalry nears, Thompson-Robinson says he's ready for an even bigger game than last year's efforts as the Bruins look to spoil USC's playoff hopes and pick up a crucial victory in the Pac-12 title picture.
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
Chip Kelly on Defense, Defending Caleb Williams, the Rivalry and More
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Monday before practice about the performance of his defense against Arizona, trying to combat USC quarterback Caleb Williams, not needing to motivate his team much against USC, and more.
247Sports
USC RBs Austin Jones, Raleek Brown set to step up without Travis Dye
There were not many words needed to say when USC fifth-year senior running back Travis Dye’s suffered a season-ending left leg injury in the second quarter of the Trojans’ 55-17 win over Colorado at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Friday night. “It sucks,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said....
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0