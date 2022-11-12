ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

Temple News

Owls waste career night from Dunn in loss to Commodores

With 22 seconds remaining in overtime in a one-point game, Vanderbilt senior guard Ezra Manjon made a turnaround mid-range jump shot, giving Vanderbilt in the lead 88-87. Seconds later, Temple redshirt sophomore Damian Dunn drove to the basket and missed a potential game-winning layup. The Owls had yet another chance...
NASHVILLE, TN
Temple News

Volleyball’s Danielson becoming a Temple stalwart

Temple Volleyball’s Falanika Danielson is a team player, leading the team in digs with 370 while completing 94.7 percent of her receptions. While her back-line position does not produce the highlight-reel kills some of her teammates get, Temple may not have reached 10 wins without their 107 sets-played libero holding down the defense.
TEMPLE, PA
Temple News

Brian Rowland let go as men’s soccer coach

Temple University did not renew the contract of head Men’s Soccer coach Brian Rowland after five seasons with the team, according to a press release Sunday afternoon. “I would like to thank Coach Rowland for his service to Temple University and the men’s soccer program over the last five seasons and wish him the best in the future,” wrote Arthur Johnson, Temple’s athletic director and vice president, in the statement.
Temple News

Kappa Delta Rho placed on interim suspension following hazing allegation

Kappa Delta Rho was placed on interim suspension on Nov.10 as Temple University investigates a “credible allegation of hazing,” wrote Stephanie Ives, dean of students, in an email to The Temple News. Temple is following the standard procedure of when an Interfraternity Council president’s chapter has been placed...
DELTA, PA
Temple News

Temple reminds students of safety resources following Friday robbery

Jennifer Griffin, Temple University’s vice president for public safety, released a statement Friday reminding students of safety measures they can take after 11 Temple students were robbed Friday morning at an apartment on 15th Street near Master. Two armed men held the students hostage in a basement and stole...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

