BBC
Police pay woman £40,000 after using unlawful force
A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her. Nottinghamshire Police has admitted that the officers used unlawful force against the woman and "committed batteries". One of the officers was dismissed for gross misconduct but got...
Texas police department apologises as bizarre video captures officer taping bag of milk on man’s door
A police department in northwest Texas has apologised for taping a see-through bag of “milk” on the front door of a man, who it wrongfully believed was the rightful owner of the spilt white substance. JR, a local radio host for KRBL in Lubbock, Texas, shared a video from his Ring doorbell camera on Facebook last Wednesday when he said he was stunned to find a small amount of white liquid inside a see-through bag taped to his front door.More surprising was the fact that the doorbell footage showed an officer from the Lubbock Police Department taping the bag...
Prison nurse, 25, sobs as she’s jailed for ‘flirty’ calls and texts with inmate after he messaged her on Instagram
A PRISON nurse sobbed as she was jailed for engaging in "flirtatious" calls and text messages with an inmate over Instagram. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an "inappropriate relationship" with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend. The 25-year-old, who the court...
Woman found hogtied and covered in blood on bridge after cop heard her screams for help near construction site
A TERRIFIED woman was found hogtied with shoelaces and drenched in blood after a cop heard her hysterical screams for help. The victim was rescued after the officer who was responding to another call near a construction site heard her blood-curdling cries and alerted the authorities. The woman was allegedly...
BBC
Boy, 15, dies after collapsing in restaurant
A 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool city centre. The teenager, from Sefton, fell ill in Browns restaurant on Paradise Street at about 17:50 BST on Saturday. He was with family and friends at the time and was helped by staff and other diners before...
Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly destroys Russian tank at close range
Drone footage shows a Ukrainian soldier emerging from a hiding place to fire a rocket at a Russian tank, prompting an explosion. A T-80 tank drives along a muddy track before a soldier comes out from trees on the left, firing a missile from a close distance, which sends debris flying and smoke billowing into the air.
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Toddler's mould death unacceptable, says Michael Gove
The death of a toddler after he faced months of living with mould in his home is an "unacceptable tragedy", Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said. Awaab Ishak, two, died of a respiratory condition caused by exposure to the mould in his flat, a coroner ruled. Awaab's father repeatedly raised...
BBC
A&E waiting times: 'Distressing' 10-hour wait outside for dementia patient
The families of two women who waited outside NI hospitals in ambulances all night before being admitted have spoken about the distress it caused. Colleen O'Neill's grandmother Mary, who has dementia, waited more than 10 hours outside Causeway Hospital in Coleraine. Tracey McCausland's mother Patricia was outside Antrim Area Hospital...
Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country, an FBI official said Monday. So far, officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high schools and several junior high schools since early June falsely reporting explosive devices being planted at the schools or saying that a shooting was imminent. Based on the FBI’s investigation, those threats do not appear to be racially motivated, the official said, and investigators suspect the callers could be located outside of the U.S. The official said investigators have been running traces on the numbers and internet addresses, which led them to believe the calls may be generated overseas. The official spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the investigation. The update comes as academic institutions across the nation have faced a surge of threats, including many targeting historically Black colleges and universities.
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
BBC
Driver arrested after woman, 84, killed in Morecambe
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after an elderly woman was struck and killed in Lancashire. The 84-year-old was hit by an Audi Quattro A4 in Longton Drive, Morecambe, at 21:15 GMT on Monday, police said. The driver, a 32-year-old man from neighbouring...
8 indicted in bank fraud conspiracy scheme
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A grand jury indicted eight people in connection with a bank fraud conspiracy scheme in which checks were allegedly stolen from the mail and then deposited into newly opened bank accounts, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.Authorities say that Kevin Jones, 57, of Detroit, Flent Curney, 62, of Detroit, John Randazzo, 52, of Warren, Feraud Curney, 38, of Detroit, Filan Curney, 39, of Detroit, Ferris Curney, 34, of Detroit, Melody Leggett, 37, of Detroit, and Katana Jackson, 45, of Detroit, devised and participated in a scheme to obtain checks sent through the US Mail intended for legitimate businesses.The conspirators, according to the U.S. Attorney, would then incorporate fictitious businesses with similar-sounding names to the legitimate businesses and then open bank accounts in the names of those fictitious businesses. The defendants then deposited the checks intended for the legitimate business into the fraudulent bank accounts. The conspirators then depleted the money from these accounts via cash withdrawals, debit card purchases, and cashier's checks. The defendants have been charged with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. The defendants could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
BBC
Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper
A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent house seized as nightmare neighbours kicked out
Residents of a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been kicked out by police after their extensive anti-social behaviour. The house in Furnival Street, Cobridge, has been boarded up with a sign that orders people not to enter. Neighbours spoke of their relief and how they had endured people fighting in the...
Community members express outrage over police shooting of Kiaza Miller at Detroit city council meeting
Community members concerned about the police shooting of Kiaza Miller expressed their outrage during Tuesday's Detroit City Council meeting. Several people spoke during the public comment period, calling for justice and demanding the officers' names be released. "I can't call anyone for help to see about my loved one because there's a chance that they would be shot," one woman said. Detroit Police Chief James White announced two officers as well as a supervisor are suspended for their role in the incident. White will recommend for the officers to be suspended without pay because of his questions surrounding their response...
BBC
Sheffield: Woman hit by van at Northern General Hospital
A woman has been left with serious injuries after she was hit by a van outside Northern General Hospital in Sheffield. A black Mercedes Vito struck the woman, aged in her 50s, as she waited outside the hospital's Huntsman Ward at about 15:40 GMT on Monday. South Yorkshire Police said...
BBC
Shraddha Walkar murder: Police investigate body parts found in Delhi wood
Police in the Indian capital, Delhi, have opened an investigation into the murder of a woman, allegedly by her live-in partner. Shraddha Walkar, 27, was killed in May but her death came to light this week after her father reported her missing. They have arrested and charged Aftab Poonawala with...
BBC
Mental health patients sent miles due to bed shortage
Hundreds of mental health patients in England are sent to hospitals miles from home each month because of local bed shortages - more than a year after the NHS aimed to end the practice. NHS data shows that 630 patients were in inappropriate out of area placements (OAPs) at the...
