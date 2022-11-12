ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks looking to trade controversial player?

Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
Power Rankings, Week 5: Celtics power past Bucks for No. 1 spot

There are some times when it’s basically impossible to put the 30 NBA teams in some logical order. This is one of those times. Through Week 4 of the 2022-23 season, there are 10 teams that are either .500 (4), a game above .500 (2) or a game below .500 (4). Within that group are both the Philadelphia 76ers, who just had a really strong week, and the Toronto Raptors, who had a rough one.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
Suns Stunned in Road Loss to Magic

The Phoenix Suns were without the talents of Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Landry Shamet on Friday night. The Orlando Magic weren't looking for any excuses, though. They were missing the likes of Paulo Banchero on their side of the court. With both squads facing injury troubles, it was Orlando...
