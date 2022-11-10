Sometimes the grades are hard, other times Penn State wins 30-0 and holds its opponent to 134 yards while gaining 413 like it’s nothing. That’s when they’re easy. The transformation that Penn State has taken this year from being a team that hoped it could one day run the ball to a team that relies on the run is really quite remarkable. Nicholas Singleton has found his physical running game the back half of the year and Kaytron Allen continues to be a do-it-all option for Penn State. The duo racked up up 195 yards on 27 carries with Singleton getting two different touchdowns on fourth down via long runs. These two have really figured out how to thrive in tandem together and Penn State is reaping the benefits of it. All told, the Nittany Lions averaged 5.8 yards per carry and simply worked Maryland over in the trenches. Sean Clifford missed a few throws but otherwise made some plays with his arm and legs that the Nittany Lions needed.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO