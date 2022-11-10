Read full article on original website
Penn State Field Hockey Advances to NCAA Tournament Semifinal with 1-0 Win over Albany
No. 6 Penn State field hockey advanced to the NCAA Tournament semifinals for the first time in 15 years after a 1-0 win against No. 16 Albany on Sunday afternoon. After defeating No. 12 Louisville on Friday, the Nittany Lions had another rematch with Albany, who they defeated earlier this season 6-2.
Penn State Football: Rutgers Kick Time Set, Will Air on Big Ten Network
Kickoff time and TV arrangements are set for Penn State football’s road game at Rutgers this upcoming weekend. The Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights will kick at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday with the game airing on the Big Ten Network. Kick time and broadcast responsibilities were announced Sunday morning.
Penn State Football’s Continues To Rise In AP Top 25
Penn State football rose three spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll on Sunday following a 30-0 victory over Maryland that improved the Nittany Lions’ record to 8-2 on the year. Penn State travels next to face Rutgers on the road before closing out the regular season against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. The Rutgers game is set to kick at 3:30 while kick time for the Michigan State game has yet to be announced.
Penn State Football: Franklin, Clifford Talk Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty
Late in the first half of Penn State’s 30-0 shutout victory over Maryland coach James Franklin was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by the officials. The call backed Penn State up 15 yards and give the Nittany Lions a long 2nd-and-25 which effectively killed a promising scoring drive. A 50-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar would save the day in part, giving the Nittany Lions three more points to extend a 21-0 lead to 24-0.
Penn State Sinks Maryland 30-0
No. 14 Penn State football (8-2, Big Ten 5-2) shut out Maryland (6-4, Big Ten 3-4) on Saturday as heavy rain swamped Beaver Stadium. Although the offense had a strong outing, Penn State’s defense did not allow Maryland any breathing room. In the first half, the Terrapins eked out just 27 yards of total offense compared to the Nittany Lions’ 27 points. For the game, Penn State outgained Maryland 413 to 134.
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 30-0 Win over Maryland
Sometimes the grades are hard, other times Penn State wins 30-0 and holds its opponent to 134 yards while gaining 413 like it’s nothing. That’s when they’re easy. The transformation that Penn State has taken this year from being a team that hoped it could one day run the ball to a team that relies on the run is really quite remarkable. Nicholas Singleton has found his physical running game the back half of the year and Kaytron Allen continues to be a do-it-all option for Penn State. The duo racked up up 195 yards on 27 carries with Singleton getting two different touchdowns on fourth down via long runs. These two have really figured out how to thrive in tandem together and Penn State is reaping the benefits of it. All told, the Nittany Lions averaged 5.8 yards per carry and simply worked Maryland over in the trenches. Sean Clifford missed a few throws but otherwise made some plays with his arm and legs that the Nittany Lions needed.
5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Hosts Maryland This Weekend
Penn State is 7-2 on the year eyeing a very reasonable path to a 10-win regular season for the first time since 2019 and a bounce-back campaign from the struggles of the past two years. While nothing is guaranteed in Big Ten play a favorable path including Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State stands in the way of that 10-win mark. Of course you can’t win your 10th game of the year without winning eight and nine, so here are a few storylines to follow as the Nittany Lions look to pick up No. 8 on the year.
Now Penn State’s All-Time Leading Passer, Sean Clifford Knows How You Feel — and He’s at Peace with It
Sean Clifford is at peace. That much is apparent as he grins, holding court for a handful of reporters still lingering in the media room following Penn State’s 30-0 thumping of Maryland. It’s harder than it might seem, finding serenity in the twists and turns life has to offer, but Clifford appears to have found that balance.
Hundreds of Penn State Faculty Are Publicly and Privately Questioning University Leadership
STATE COLLEGE — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. The fallout comes after two high-profile decisions by Penn State officials last month: the...
Omega Delta Sigma Fosters Community and Relationships for Penn State Student Military Veterans
Dexter Mills is president of Omega Delta Sigma, a Lion Ambassador and a 24-year-old Penn State junior pursuing a biology degree at University Park. College came later in Mills’ life after serving three years in the Army and a six-month deployment in Afghanistan. After hearing from his mentor that it was time for Mills to head to college, that’s when he found himself heading to Penn State.
Centre County Still at Low COVID-19 Community Level as New Cases, Hospitalizations Decline
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the eighth consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus fell, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if...
State College Teen Explores Highs and Lows of Turbulent Times with Newly Published Poetry Collection
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most in-person learning nationwide, most teenagers might have spent their free time playing video games, watching television or scrolling through TikTok. But for one Centre Region teen, pandemic-fueled isolation provided a chance to unleash some pent-up creativity. Myah Robbins, a 15-year-old sophomore at State...
Philipsburg Man Killed in Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash
A 56-year-old man died after being struck by a driver Friday evening on Port Matilda Highway near Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg. Joseph W. Mayes, of Philipsburg, stepped into the eastbound lane of the road at about 6:50 p.m. and was hit by the driver of 2017 Ford Escape traveling eastbound, state police at Rockview wrote in a crash report.
