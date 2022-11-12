ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 19 SDSU comes from behind to top BYU

Jaedon LeDee scored 23 points, Darrion Trammell netted 21 and No. 19 San Diego State overcame a 10-point deficit to earn an 82-75 home victory over BYU on Friday night.

BYU (1-1) led most of the way and had a chance to pull within one point with 1:23 remaining, but Rudi Williams missed two free throws. The Aztecs (2-0) then scored six straight in the final minute to seal the win.

Nathan Mensah contributed 14 points with 10 rebounds and made a huge defensive play as San Diego State surged past BYU in the latter portion of the second half.

Spencer Johnson topped BYU with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Williams finished with 15 points, Fousseyni Traore scored 14 and Gideon George had 11.

Johnson, who hit a key trey late in BYU’s season-opening win over Idaho State, drained a 3-pointer for a 63-61 lead on Friday. He then hit back-to-back jumpers as the Cougars increased their edge to 67-61 with 6:50 left.

That lead didn’t last long.

Trammell hit a 3-pointer and added a free throw after a steal. BYU’s Noah Waterman made a free throw, but Mensah, LeDee and Lamont Butler each converted layups as the Aztecs took their biggest lead to that point, 71-68.

Williams gave BYU some hope with a layup, but Mensah responded with his own layup and then a defensive gem, blocking a Traore dunk attempt from behind.

Trammell stretched the Aztecs’ edge to 76-70 with another trey with 2:03 to play.

BYU outshot San Diego State from the field, 45.9 percent to 40 percent. However, the Aztecs held a huge advantage at the charity stripe, converting 26 of 37 free throws compared to BYU’s 10-for-16 outing.

The Cougars went ahead 52-42 early in the second half after George hit a couple of 3-pointers and Traore compiled a layup and a jumper.

Mensah snapped the Aztecs’ cold spell with a three-point play, and San Diego State scored eight consecutive to pull within 52-50.

BYU went up 18-8 after an 11-1 run, but San Diego State responded with a 12-0 surge for a two-point lead. The Cougars took a 40-36 lead into the break after shooting 50 percent in the opening half.

–Field Level Media

