Los Angeles, CA

Kings’ fast finish sends Lakers to fifth straight loss

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

De’Aaron Fox had 32 points and a season-high 12 assists as the visiting Sacramento Kings scored the game’s final eight points and extended the Los Angeles Lakers’ losing streak to five games with a 120-114 victory on Friday.

Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Kevin Huerter added 16 points for Sacramento, which has won five of its last seven games. Harrison Barnes scored 13 points, Terence Davis had 12 points, and Chimezie Metu added 10.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Russell Westbrook tallied 21 points and 11 assists. Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves scored 19 points apiece.

Fox, who recorded 21 of his 32 points in the second half, scored four straight points to put Sacramento ahead 118-114 with 32 seconds left.

After Walker missed a 3-pointer on the other end, Barnes converted two foul shots for the final margin.

The Lakers fell to 2-10 overall despite a strong performance by Westbrook, who made 4 of 7 shots from beyond the arc after entering the game shooting 32.5 percent from 3-point range.

Sacramento shot just 2 of 13 from 3-point range in the first quarter, but the teams were tied at 23 going into the second quarter. Sabonis and Barnes combined for 19 of the Kings’ 23 points.

Los Angeles led 55-42 with 2:02 left in the half before Sacramento closed on a 14-5 run. Fox hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 60-56.

Anthony Davis, who was a game-time decision due to a non-COVID illness, scored 17 points in the first half to lead all scorers.

Neither team was able to gain any separation in the third quarter, which ended with the Lakers leading 88-87.

Fox scored 11 points in the third quarter for the Kings. Sabonis sat out for an extended period after he picked up his fourth foul with 6:25 left in the quarter.

Sabonis returned with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter and the Kings leading 102-101.

The Lakers played without star LeBron James, who is listed as day-to-day with a strained left adductor.

–Field Level Media

