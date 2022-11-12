ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multifaith Thanksgiving Service

Asbury United Methodist Church will host its annual Multifaith Thanksgiving Service from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22.

Sponsored by Frederick Interfaith and FAMA (Frederick Area Ministerial Association), this special service will include prayers of Thanksgiving by a diversity of faiths, including Baha’i, Jewish, Islamic, United Methodist, United Church of Christ, Christian Science Society of Frederick, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Frederick Friends Meeting and more.

