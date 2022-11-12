Read full article on original website
Orchard Mesa Pool Once Again In Peril
Grand Junction residents are, once again, coming to the aid of the Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool.
KJCT8
Home build kickoff for injured solider in Montrose
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Veterans day festivities continue through the valley with festivals, and in Montrose, a veteran gets a well-deserved gift. Homes for Our Troops is a national nonprofit that builds and donates custom homes for severely injured post- 9/11 veterans. Here on the Western Slope, the first...
KJCT8
Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
KJCT8
Western Colorado Native American Market Days to celebrate Native American Heritage Month
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Native American Heritage Month, and this weekend, the Grand Valley held a colorful celebration, the Western Colorado Native American Market Days. Native American tribes came together in a celebration of unity and culture. “Where we bring people from different tribes to sell their...
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Yosemite’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Yosemite!. Yosemite is a six-year-old Pitbull mix with a gentle and goofy heart. Yosemite is blind but can see some shapes and shadows. He gets along great with people and animals. Yosemite would benefit from living in a house with another dog so they can help show him around. Yosemite loves his toys and loves to sunbathe.
Two Colorado spots ranked among 'best places to visit in 2023'
Looking for your next vacation spot? According to Travel Lemming, two of the 'best places to travel in 2023' are located in Colorado. On a list that features internationally renowned destinations like Madagascar, Belize, Iceland among 50 picks, Crested Butte ranks 25th and Grand Junction ranks 46th. Crested Butte is...
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
KJCT8
Varsity football wraps up on the Western Slope, Palisade and Delta take victories
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Varsity football has concluded for the 2022 season on the Western Slope. On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Montrose Red Hawks took home the first win of the weekend with a final score of 47-43. On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, Palisade, Fruita, Delta and Rifle...
nbc11news.com
Emergency services respond to bicycle fatality
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a man who fell off his bike on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. At approximately 10 a.m. the GJPD responded to the area of 28 1/4 Road and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult man who reportedly fell off his bike and was possibly unconscious and not breathing.
KJCT8
Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A fight at Fantasy’s Night Club left several people injured. At approximately 3 a.m. a fight occurred that sent one person to the Hospital, another was arrested and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Others who were injured were treated on scene by...
KJCT8
Two cold fronts keep us cold this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cold weather will grip Western Colorado this week. Even the two minor shots at snow will be less of an issue than the cold. High temperatures this week will range from upper 30s to mid-40s. That’s cooler than normal, and the overnights and mornings will be even colder. Our lows will range from mid-teens to lower 20s.
i-70scout.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet November 17 – 18
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. GATEWAY, Colo. – At a hybrid in-person/virtual meeting in Gateway, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will make final considerations on revising personal floatation device types to match U.S. Coast Guard changes, removing the high-use fee at certain parks, changing the daily vehicle pass fee to $10.00 at all state parks, making modifications to the Centennial pass requirements and documentation needed, removing Panorama Point at Golden Gate Canyon from the designated event facility list, revising regulations to provide discounted camping rates for seniors who purchase the non-motor vehicle individual annual pass and adopting regulation for the replacement of a lost or stolen non-motor vehicle individual annual pass.
nbc11news.com
Mountain snow to arrive as early as tomorrow night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We had another quiet day across the Western Slope. However, cloud cover was one of the main stories throughout most of the day. These upper-level clouds in our atmosphere allowed some sunshine to peek through. While conditions have remained dry, and Grand Junction and Montrose temperatures reached the lower 40s. Most cloud cover will continue to push eastward, leading into the nighttime hours, opening our skies and staying clear tonight. Most Western Slope’s temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 20s.
gjcity.org
GJPD Responds to Bicycle Fatality
On 11/14/2022, at approximately 10:00 am, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the area of 28 ¼ Rd and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult male who fell off his bicycle and was possibly unconscious and not breathing. Law enforcement officers began performing lifesaving measures before paramedics arrived. The male died on scene. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased after proper notifications have been made. Investigation is ongoing. There is no further information at this time.
nbc11news.com
Intoxicated driver attempts to evade police near Loma
MACK, Colo. (KKCO) - An intoxicated driver drove off in the middle of a traffic stop on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, a Colorado State Trooper stopped a truck after reports were made that the driver was drunk. While the trooper and driver were...
94kix.com
Who Has The Best Burger In Montrose
When you think of your favorite Burger, what comes to mind? Plain, Cheeseburger, Bacon, Green Chilies, Avocado on it, I could go on and on? There are many ways to dress up that Burger. After asking this question here are some responses from our patrons in Montrose Colorado:. Thomas N...
thecrite.com
Getting a little too “rowdy”
School spirit might have gone too far during the homecoming football game. The Maverick football team lost their Oct. 29 game to Colorado State University-Pueblo (CSUP) in a hard-fought 28-33 showing. After CSUP iced the game with a fourth quarter touchdown, tensions flared. The CSUP sideline instigated a verbal altercation...
