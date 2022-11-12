PCC Notes: College host career fair for CIT students

WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College hosted a career fair Wednesday that gave students in its Construction and Industrial Technology programs an opportunity to meet with area employers about jobs, internships and apprenticeships.

Held in the Craig M. Goess CIT Building, the fair featured representatives from several area construction companies, along with Greenville Utilities Commission, Grady-White Boats, Thermo Fisher Scientific and World Cat Boats. In all, there were 12 businesses on hand to speak with 65 CIT students.

“Our students were excited about the fair and its focus on their academic division,” said PCC Employer Relations Specialist Reginald Baker. “The feedback from employers was great. A number of them said they enjoyed the interaction with students and that they preferred academic-specific job fairs rather than general career fairs featuring a wide variety of businesses and industries.”

Baker said the need for skilled CIT professionals is growing due to new residential and commercial demands and continued growth of local businesses and industries. Nationally, a wave of Baby Boomers retiring from the construction trades has created even greater need for skilled tradespeople.

Along with internships that offer students short-term opportunities to gain experience in an area related to their program of study, PCC is making a concerted effort to establish apprenticeships. PCC Apprenticeships Coordinator Latrice Perry said the fair gave her a chance to speak with employers about opportunities for additional apprenticeship instruction, which can be offered in a variety of ways, including continuing education courses, academic certificates and degrees, and company-led educational training programs.

“Apprenticeships are occupation-specific, with an opportunity for students to gain experience by completing on-the-job training hours and earning a wage …,” Perry said. “At the completion of an apprenticeship, the student receives a journeyman certificate, which is awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor.”

Perry said Pitt is currently partnering with more than 20 companies on apprenticeships. She said 80 students are taking advantage of those training opportunities, and the number is steadily growing.

“Apprenticeships give our students opportunities to engage in career exploration that fosters the knowledge and skill they need to obtain sustainable careers,” Perry said.

‘National First-Gen Day’

Tuesday was “National First-Generation Day,” and PCC marked the occasion with a program celebrating students, faculty and staff who were the first members of their families to attend college.

Organized by Pitt’s First-Gen Forward Developmental Committee, the Nov. 8 event was a way “to honor all past and present first-gen students,” according to Dr. Travis Kinsey, PCC director of TRiO Programs. It was also a chance, he said, for PCC stakeholders to learn best practices to support first-gen populations and provide them strategies for navigating challenges.

Kinsey said Pitt’s celebration began with the unveiling of a new “First-Gen Resource” webpage. Created by the PCC Library, the page features institutional and scholarly resources to support first-generation students along their academic journeys.

A panel discussion featuring PCC biotechnology student Cassandra Rhodes and Pitt employees Don King, Steffen McGhee and Tiffany Vega followed the webpage presentation. The panelists shared why they chose to be the first in their families to attend college and how they knew it was the right decision. They also spoke about overcoming challenges as first-generation students and what they accomplished through their perseverance.

“I loved the event,” said PCC student NaKierra Maske. “It was extremely helpful to hear the stories of other first-generation students. I just hate that I had to leave early to go to class.”

Like Maske, student Priscilla Pippins said she, too, found it helpful to hear the panelists’ success stories. “Hearing from them made my degree seem attainable, because it is really a struggle sometimes,” she said.

Letita Joyner, PCC TRiO Student Support Services program coordinator, helped facilitate the panel discussion along with PCC Student Success Navigator Jordan Braswell. She said she was able to identify with many of the experiences the panelists shared and added that their stories were “a reminder to all to continue to persist in the pursuit of their dreams and goals.”

‘FAFSA Mondays’ to resume

PCC’s Financial Aid Office will resume its “FAFSA Mondays” series next month to answer questions and assist students and their parents with filing Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms for the 2023-24 academic year.

PCC Financial Aid Director Lee Bray says the programs will take place the first Monday of December, February, March and April. Each session will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Craig F. Goess Student Center computer lab (Room 178).

“The FAFSA is the first step to free or affordable college for North Carolina students,” Bray said. “I would encourage all current and prospective college students to complete the FAFSA, whether they think they are eligible for aid or not. So many programs that provide educational funding to students rely on FAFSA completion, and there is certainly no harm in completing it.”

Prior to attending a FAFSA Monday program, students must create a Federal Student Aid ID, which gives them access to Federal Student Aid’s online systems and can serve as a legal signature.

In addition to their 2021 tax return, students must bring any other 2021 tax information to the event in order to complete a FAFSA. Students who are dependents must bring the same information for their parents as well.

Additional FAFSA Monday details are available on the PCC website and by calling (252) 493-7339.